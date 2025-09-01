Open Extended Reactions

South Africa women's rugby captain Nolusindiso Booi summed up the entire nations's feelings as she labeled their 29-24 Rugby World Cup win over Italy as 'magic', and dedicated the historic win to those who came before her.

Booi led the side to their first-ever win over Italy, and their first World Cup quarterfinal, as the win secured their advancement to the knockout stage after they won their opening group match against Brazil 66-6.

Booi, South Africa's most-capped women's player, told the media after the win on Sunday: "The performance was magic, we never stopped fighting, knowing what was at stake.

"This win was for all who came before us, those who paved the way. Look at where we started and look where we are now - in the top ten of the world game. This is just so rewarding for everyone, especially the coaches who prepared us for this moment."

She added: "We knew why we were playing. The support today out here in York was massive and certainly pushed us to stay on the top of our game.

"There were just too many people who would have been disappointed if we did not make history today."

The head coach, Swys de Bruin, was equally effusive, hailing the team's grit after they came back from 17-5: "I am so proud of everyone, this was really a team effort, not only from all here in England, but also our support structures back home, and this performance justifies the belief SA Rugby had in us.

"We had a plan on how to beat Italy and credit to my coaches, as it worked to a tee. Our first phase helped us to score some tries, while we also outplayed them in the backs with some delightful tries.

"We improved on every positive statistic out there and we are only two rounds into this tournament. It is such a relief and one can only thank God that it worked as planned."

The team now have to face France in their final group game on Sunday Sept. 7, which will be their toughest test yet at the tournament, but Booi is determined to soak in what they have already achieved.

She concluded: "I will not play rugby again at this level after this tournament and to now have won two pool games in a row and qualify for the quarter-finals is just such a humble feeling of gratitude.

"We worked so hard for this and now we finally reap some rewards."