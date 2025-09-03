Open Extended Reactions

After July's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), many of the brightest stars across the continent returned to club football in August in the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil.

Some of the most impressive players were those from national teams who missed out on the WAFCON, such as Ivorian rising international star Rosemonde Kouassi and famed Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga.

Elsewhere, there were strong club performances from some of the players who had shone for Nigeria a month earlier as the Super Falcons reclaimed Africa's crown.

1. Rosemonde Kouassi, Washington Spirit

A little over a year since she first signed for the Spirit, Kouassi continues to grow both as a goalscorer and a creative player, and August 2025 was arguably her most productive month yet.

Kouassi began the month with an assist for Gift Monday's opener in the Washington Spirit's 2-1 win over Portland Thorns. Her next major contribution came in a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville, as her stoppage time equaliser off the bench salvaged a draw.

In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Kouassi stole the show with a hat-trick as the Spirit thrashed Alianza 7-0. The 23-year-old forward continues to stand out even in a star-studded team and is one of the most exciting young players in the league.

Ivory Coast's Rosamonde Kouassi and Nigeria's Gift Monday both missed out on the Women's AFCON in July, but showed their value for the Washington Spirit when the NWSL resumed after a break in August. Foslien/NWSL via Getty Images

2. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

Last season's Golden Boot winner remains in the running to clinch the prize again. In August, Malawi star Chawinga scored in three games for the Current - who are 14 points clear at the top of the table.

First, Chawinga netted in a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville. She followed up with the winner in a 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals, before another goal in a 2-0 triumph over Portland Thorns.

With 11 goals so far this season, Chawinga trails only Gotham's Esther González (12) in the NWSL top scorers' race.

3. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

The Spirit are the closest competitors to the Current in the NWSL standings, and their success so far this season is down to Nigeria's Monday as much as it is due to Kouassi.

Monday was a shock omission from the Super Falcons' WAFCON squad. However, she responded in the best way possible with a prolific August.

She scored the opener, set up by Kouassi, in the 2-1 win over Portland Thorns. Then, Monday picked up an assist for Sofia Cantore's opener in the 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville.

4. Chinwendu Ihezuo, Pachuca

Unlike Monday, Ihezuo was part of Nigeria's WAFCON triumph, and she has continued her strong form at club level with three goals in August for Pachuca.

Ihezuo scored the winner in a 3-2 triumph over Tigres UANL, before following up with further goals in a 6-0 drubbing of Chorrillo and a 3-1 win over Atlas.

Pachuca are third in the Apertura, four points behind leaders América. The win over Tigres was particularly important, given that they sit second, and it appears Ihezuo will be central to Pachuca's title hopes.

5. Anam Imo, Rosengård

Imo has been out of the fold in recent years for Nigeria. However, her form has been as strong as ever since moving to Rosengård from Piteå.

The 24-year-old forward scored her first goal for her new club in the 2-2 Damallsvenskan draw with Hammarby. She then followed that up with three goals in two UEFA Women's Champions League games - a brace against Ljuboten in a 5-0 win followed by a goal in a 3-2 loss to Leuven.

6. Vivian Ikechukwu, Santos Laguna

Ikechukwu has been out of the Super Falcons fold for some time, but has hit a rich vein of form in Liga MX Femenil for Santos Laguna.

Ikechukwu rounded out August with goals in defeats to giants Monterrey and América, and has already started September with a brace in a loss to UNAM Pumas.

Santos Laguna are in awful form defensively, but at the other end, Ikechukwu has become central to carrying their hopes.

7. Michelle Alozie, Houston Dash

The versatile Alozie has had limited game time for the Dash recently, but came off the bench to score a winner in the 2-1 victory over Gotham, sealing the game in the final minute of stoppage time.

With the Dash applying the pressure after winning a header in midfield off Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's punt, Alozie peeled away down the right flank and was played in behind as she darted into the box.

Alozie took a touch and fired home to seal the three points - a continuation of her form from an impressive WAFCON tournament.

8. Racheal Kundananji, Bay FC

Kundananji had a hugely impressive WAFCON tournament for Zambia despite their quarter-final exit at the hands of Nigeria. Since returning to club duty, she has been productive for Bay FC too.

After picking up a crucial assist for Penelope Hocking in the 2-2 draw with Houston Dash, Kundananji was among the scorers herself against Washington Spirit. However, that game ended in a 3-2 defeat.

With her Zambia strike partner, Barbra Banda, not quite in her best form, Kundananji carried the flag for the Copper Queens abroad in August.

9. Prisca Chilufya, Orlando Pride

Another Zambia star, Chilufya, joined Banda at the Pride in late January. In August, it was her turn to get on the scoresheet, and she did so at a crucial time.

The midfielder came off the bench to salvage a point against Utah Royals with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw. She timed her run through the middle and met fellow substitute Simone Jackson's cross from the left, stroking home with an expertly-placed first-time shot.

10. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

Kgatlana sat out the WAFCON due to what was described at the time as 'personal reasons'. In August, she returned to action for Tigres and got off the mark for the new season with a goal in a 7-0 drubbing of Queretaro.

Banyana Banyana lost their African crown without her, losing to eventual champions Nigeria in the semi-finals. The next steps in her national team journey are unpredictable, with the South African Football Association (SAFA) coming under scrutiny again in the build-up to the tournament for their alleged systemic neglect of women's football.

For Tigres, she remains a stalwart and a reliable source of goals season after season, and the national team will be better for it if they can do all in their power to ensure Kgatlana is fit, firing and fully ready to go when the next international window comes.