Yuki Bhambri reaches US Open doubles semis, Pragg in Grand Swiss Chess; India vs Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, Sep 04

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 04, 2025.

What's on today?

Hockey: India vs Malaysia at 7.30 PM. [Sony LIV]

Football: India vs Afghanistan in the final group stage game of the CAFA Nations Cup at 5:30 PM. [FanCode]

Kabaddi: PKL season 12 features Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans at 8 PM and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Chess: Praggnanandhaa among others competing at Grand Swiss.

Boxing: The World Championships begin with plenty of Indian boxers in action.

What happened yesterday?