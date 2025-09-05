Bhambri goes down in US Open SF, Gukesh, Pragg in Grand Swiss Chess, India at Boxing Worlds: Indian Sports LIVE, Sep 05

Open Extended Reactions

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 05, 2025.

What's on today?

Tennis: Yuki Bhambri features in the men's doubles semifinal of the US Open overnight.

Kabaddi: PKL season 12 features U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls at 8 PM and Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Chess: D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa feature alongside plenty of Indians competing at the Grand Swiss chess tournament.

Boxing: The World Championships continue with plenty of Indian boxers in action.

What happened yesterday?