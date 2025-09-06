Super Eagles clinging To World Cup qualifying belief

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria's Super Eagles are clinging to belief going into a a pair of World Cup qualifying games that should bring some clarity, one way or another, to their bid to advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But their path to the tournament is steep.

Starting the match day six points behind Group C leaders South Africa and with just one win in their last six qualifiers, the three-time African champions must win every remaining match to avoid missing the World Cup for the second time in three editions.

The pressure starts Saturday in Uyo, where the Super Eagles host Rwanda's Amavubi in the first of those must-win clashes. Four days later, they travel to Bloemfontein to face South Africa's Bafana Bafana in a game that could determine whether they stay in contention for the group's only automatic ticket to the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

Nigeria's qualifying campaign has been far from convincing and the Super Eagles did it all by themselves. They failed to win any of their first four matches, including home draws with Lesotho, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and only scraped out a single victory to climb to third in Group C, behind South Africa and Rwanda. With only the group winner guaranteed a spot in the 2026 World Cup, second place would mean a risky playoff route against other African runners-up, followed by an intercontinental playoff.

It is a difficult task, and many in Nigeria have all but given up hope, but team captain William Troost-Ekong and his troops are hanging in there, and focusing on what is in front of them.

"You take one step at a time," Troost-Ekong said. "We have Rwanda to play on Saturday, and there are three points there. After that is concluded, then we begin to think of South Africa. There are three points also in there when we play in Bloemfontein, but that is a few days after Rwanda. Rwanda comes first."

Rwanda, who beat Nigeria 2-1 in Kigali in March, sit level on points with the Super Eagles and have proven themselves stubborn opposition. The Amavubi are seeking a first-ever World Cup appearance, while Nigeria are aiming to extend a run of six World Cup qualifications in their last seven attempts.

"We will do our very best to go all out and win the remaining four matches," Troost-Ekong said. "Hopefully, that will be good enough to take us there."

Fullback Ola Aina acknowledged the challenge ahead but said the team's mindset is clear.

"We know it's a tough task ahead of us but we are ready for the challenge and we are looking forward to it," Aina said. "It's another two games of football and we are going to try our best."

Midfielder Alex Iwobi called for unity, urging fans to rally behind the team's push to rescue their campaign.

"Continue supporting us," Iwobi said. "As players we believe, so if the fans can believe as well and give us the energy that we need, we can get the result to achieve our goal to get to the World Cup. We are excited and optimistic."

Nigeria's last World Cup qualifying campaign ended in heartbreak when Ghana eliminated them on away goals in 2022. With just four games left, Saturday's match against Rwanda may decide if the Super Eagles still control their destiny -- or face another painful setback.

Another such setback could have consequences across the board. Head coach Eric Sekou Chelle is already facing scrutiny after the last round of World Cup qualifying results were exacerbated by a disastrous CHAN performance.

"As players we all know how important this game is," said midfielder Frank Onyeka. "And we are doing everything we can to be ready, mentally and physically for it."