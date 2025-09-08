Archery and Boxing World Championships continue, India vs Oman in CAFA football: Indian Sports Live, Sep 08

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 08, 2025.

What's on today?

Football: India vs Oman at 5:30 PM [Fancode]

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8PM and then Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Archery: Indians in action at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.

Chess: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and more are in action at the Grand Swiss tournament, with defending champion R Vaishali leading the women's section.

What happened yesterday?