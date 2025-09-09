Open Extended Reactions

RIGA, Latvia -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and his younger brother Kostas blocked four shots as Greece beat Lithuania 87-76 to reach the EuroBasket semifinals on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star's clutch free throws in the final minute helped Greece seal the victory to set up a last-four matchup with Turkey.

Antetokounmpo sank two free throws to give Greece a 10-point lead with 19 seconds left after Lithuania had cut Greece's 16-point fourth-quarter advantage in half. He had made two other free throws with 47 seconds on the clock.

Kostas Antetokounmpo's four blocked shots all came in the first half. The 27-year-old center plays for Olympiakos. Vasileios Toliopoulos scored 17 points for Greece.

Greece is a two-time EuroBasket champion, having won the tournament in 1987 and 2005.

Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

In the earlier game Tuesday, Alperen Sengun had a triple-double to help unbeaten Turkey to a 91-77 win over Poland. The Houston Rockets forward had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in an entertaining performance.

With his mother in the crowd, Sengun made a one-handed pass the length of the court to Sehmus Hazer, who dunked and gave Sengun a thumbs-up late in the second quarter.

ALPEREN SENGUN ARE YOU JOKING 🤯🤯🤯



AN UNBELIEVABLE NO-LOOK BEHIND-THE-BACK PASS ‼️



Watch all the @EuroBasket action live on @courtside1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWqtRnpic.twitter.com/E1cNpBdaK0 — NBA (@NBA) September 9, 2025

Sengun found Hazer again with a spinning no-look pass in the lane in the third quarter and then treated himself to a one-handed reverse dunk with the game in hand.

Turkey pulled away to lead 46-32 at halftime after Poland's physicality on defense and its bench presented early problems.

Poland moved within eight points with three minutes left, but Hazer sank a 3-pointer to keep Turkey in control.

Mateusz Ponitka and Jordan Loyd both scored 19 points to lead Poland.

The quarterfinals continue Wednesday with Finland facing Georgia and World Cup winner Germany playing Slovenia.

It is a first EuroBasket quarterfinal for Georgia, which knocked out Olympic silver medalist France in the round of 16 and beat defending champion Spain in the group stage.

Finland knocked out Nikola Jokic's Serbia and boasts Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finns also have highly rated 18-year-old forward Miikka Muurinen.

Germany and Slovenia have won the title once: Germany as host in 1993 and the Slovenians in 2017.

Coming off a 42-point game against Italy in the round of 16, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić is looking for his fifth game of the tournament with at least 30 points scored.

Dončić and Sengun have one triple-double each, and they could yet face off for the gold medal in Sunday's final.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.