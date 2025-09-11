India vs China in Hockey Asia Cup (W) Super 4s; Jaismine, Nupur confirm medals at boxing Worlds: Indian Sports LIVE, September 11

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 11, 2025.

What's on today?

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see U Mumba vs Patna Pirates at 8PM and then Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Hockey: India (W) take on China in the second of their Super 4 games at the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China. [4:30 PM]

Badminton: A host of Indians are in action in the second round of the Hong Kong Open Super 500.

Chess: Round 6 of the FIDE Grand Swiss will see Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin try to catch up with leader Parham Maghsoodloo.

Shooting: Indian rifle and pistol shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.

Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.

What happened yesterday?