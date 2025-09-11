India vs China in Hockey Asia Cup (W) Super 4s; Jaismine, Nupur confirm medals at boxing Worlds: Indian Sports LIVE, September 11

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 11, 2025.
What's on today?
Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see U Mumba vs Patna Pirates at 8PM and then Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]
Hockey: India (W) take on China in the second of their Super 4 games at the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China. [4:30 PM]
Badminton: A host of Indians are in action in the second round of the Hong Kong Open Super 500.
Chess: Round 6 of the FIDE Grand Swiss will see Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin try to catch up with leader Parham Maghsoodloo.
Shooting: Indian rifle and pistol shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.
Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Korea 4-2 in their opening Super 4s match of the Women's Asia Cup.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty all won in the first round of the Hong Kong Open; PV Sindhu was knocked out.
Kabaddi: PKL 12 saw Telugu Titans win a third game in a row, while Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas.
Boxing: Nupur qualified for the semifinals of the World Boxing Championships 2025.
Archery: The Indian women's recurve team lost the bronze medal match to South Korea.