New Zealand's All Blacks will be looking to consolidate top spot in the Rugby Championship as they host defending champions South Africa in Wellington on Saturday.

The Kiwis beat Rassie Erasmus's Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park last weekend and will be looking to repeat that feat and leave South Africa with a mountain to climb.

The Boks have only won one of their first three games, having lost their first in Johannesburg against Australia, and bounced back in the Cape Town rematch.

They hold third place above Argentina only on tries scored (eight to Los Pumas' seven, while both have five points and a -15 points differential). Meanwhile, the All Blacks are a point clear of the Wallabies at the top of the standings with 10.

Another win for New Zealand would leave the Springboks dependent on other results ahead of their double-header with Argentina in their last two games of the tournament. Even for the comeback kings, the odds of recovery would be slim.

If the Springboks win in Wellington, however, then their hopes of a successful title defence will still very much be alive.

There is immediate silverware on the line, too, because the winner of this game will clinch the Freedom Cup. Currently, South Africa hold it after beating the All Blacks back-to-back last year. Therefore, they will retain the series if they win this game, leaving this year's encounters set at one win apiece.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will start at flyhalf for the Springboks in a very new-look backline from maestro Rassie Erasmus. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, September 13 at 9:05 AM CAT (7:05 AM GMT, 7:05 PM Wellington time)

Venue: Sky Stadium (Wellington Regional Stadium)

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team News:

Rassie Erasmus has named an almost entirely changed backline from last weekend's defeat. Cobus Reinach starts at scrumhalf, replacing Grant Williams. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets the nod at flyhalf after Handrè Pollard started last week.

Cheslin Kolbe is retained on the wing, but paired up with Ethan Hooker rather than Canan Moodie, who moves to centre alongside Damian Willemse. Aphelele Fassi starts at fullback after Willie le Roux got the nod last week.

In the forward pack, Jasper Wiese starts at no.8, while Siya Kolisi moves back to blindside flanker. Pieter-Steph du Toit completes the back row. At lock, Lood de Jager starts in place of Eben Etzebeth, but Erasmus has selected an unchanged front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

On the bench, the Springboks have a 5-3 split, with scrumhalf Williams joined by flyhalf Manie Libbok and centre Andre Esterhuizen as the three backs.

Scott Robertson has turned to his ninth debutant of the year with sevens star Leroy Carter named to earn his first All Blacks cap when he starts on the wing. Carter has been given the nod ahead of experienced Test star Rieko Ioane who is the second wing to be put to the sword in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, Will Jordan has been pushed to the right wing to cover the injured Emoni Narawa with Damian McKenzie moving to fullback, opening bench space for Rueben Love.

Springboks team:

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

All Blacks team: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love

Stats:

Rassie Erasmus has won one and drawn one of his two Tests at Wellington's Sky Stadium as Springboks head coach. The last time the teams met at this venue was in 2019 in a 16-16 draw. Previously, South Africa won 36-34 in 2018.

Siya Kolisi will play his 96th Test match, leaving him only four matches short of becoming the ninth Springbok centurion. It will be his 64th Test as captain.

Additional reporting by ESPN Australia.