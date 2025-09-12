SatChi, Lakshya vs Ayush in Hong Kong Open quarters; Nihal, Vidit fight at top of Grand Swiss: Indian Sports LIVE, Sep 12

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 12, 2025.

What's on today?

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at 8PM and then Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Badminton: Ayush Shetty faces Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals of the Hong-Kong Open, Satwik-Chirag also in action.

Chess: Round 8 of the FIDE Grand Swiss will see Nihal Sarin look to stay at the top of the standings.

Shooting: Indian rifle and pistol shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.

Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.

What happened yesterday?