Jaismine clinches gold in Boxing Worlds, Nupur wins silver; SatChi, Lakshya in HKG final: Indian Sports LIVE, Sept. 14

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 13, 2025.

What's on today?

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers at 8 PM followed by Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Badminton: Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play the finals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500.

Chess: Round 10 of the FIDE Grand Swiss will see Nihal Sarin look to climb back to the top of the standings.

Shooting: Indian rifle and pistol shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.

Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.

What happened yesterday?