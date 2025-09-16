Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 16, 2025.

What's on today?

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors at 8 PM followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Athletics: The world championships continue with Sarvesh Kushare in action during the men's high jump final. [5.06 PM, JioHotstar]

Wrestling : The world championships continue.

Football: Mohun Bagan begin their Asian Champions League 2 campaign against Ahal. [7:15 PM, FanCode]

What happened yesterday?