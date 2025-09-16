Thomas Frank is looking forward to a "special night" when Spurs face Villarreal in their Champions League opener. (0:41)

With yet another decisive contribution this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur dispatched West Ham United 3-0, box-to-box birthday boy Pape Matar Sarr continues to prove why he can yet become a genuine talisman in Thomas Frank's new-look Spurs side.

The Senegal international is entering his third full season in North London, having arrived at the club from FC Metz in 2021, and is looking -- more than ever before -- like the complete midfield general he once promised to become.

In truth, the youngster's road hasn't been plain sailing, with Sarr at times struggling to find his feet in a team in (constant) transition, while chopping and changing managers, and with fortunes dwindling on the pitch as the glories of years gone by remained as elusive as ever.

A tough start at Spurs

After making his debut on New Year's Day in 2023, he made 11 league appearances during the rest of the campaign, representing three separate managers during the first six months of his Tottenham career.

It was a baptism of fire, with Sarr present for some of Tottenham's darkest days during the Premier League era; he was infamously sacrificed 23 minutes into Spurs' 6-1 demolition by Newcastle United in April 2023, with the Londoners already 5-0 down at this point.

Then only 20, he could have been forgiven for questioning whether a move to the demanding Premier League, so early in his career, was a challenge so steep for one so young.

Just over a year earlier, Sarr had been an unused substitute as Senegal had defeated Egypt on penalties -- following a 0-0 draw in at the Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde -- with the midfielder making just one brief cameo (in the semifinal victory over Burkina Faso) en route to the title.

Despite this, he was named CAF's Youth Player of the Year for 2022, following in the footsteps of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Achraf Hakimi, although in truth, few players have done as little to deserve one of the continent's most prestigious individual awards.

Nonetheless, the makings were there of a genuine midfield all-rounder, even if it's taken time to be unlocked.

Tottenham and Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr celebrates with Pedro Porro after scoring against West Ham. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Despite the chaos of Ange Postecoglou's two-year reign, Sarr improved dramatically under the Australian, forging a fine understanding with Yves Bissouma and steadily beginning to impose himself more consistently.

In late 2024, there were the Europa League goals against Qarabag and Ferancvaros, the assist in the 3-0 victory away at Manchester United, the 4-1 home thumping of West Ham United, and a stunning winner in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City on October 30.

By the season's end, despite Spurs' implosion in the league, he was a European champion, registering the assist for Brennan Johnson in the Europa League final victory over United to cap off a fine individual display.

Sarr's dogged running was one of the highlights of a functional Tottenham display, with the Senegal man's intensity, willingness to press, consistent breaking up of United's forays forward, and reading of the play all highlights of the biggest match of his career.

"To the boss, thank you for being a part of my journey," Sarr posted on his social media handles when Postecoglou's tenure was brought to a premature end.

"You have made me a better player, a better man and most of all you made history with every single one of us.

The arrival of Thomas Frank

Enter Frank, charged with giving a renewed direction to a Spurs side at a crossroads following their continental gold and 17th-placed Prem finish.

During his time at Brentford, Frank oversaw a team that were both dominant in possession (notably in the Championship), and then had to contend with largely being without the ball in the top flight.

In 2022-23, they played 11 matches with, at most, 35 percent possession, but weren't defeated in any of them.

He's required, at different times, his central midfielders to keep their discipline and position in a low block, to press the opposition aggressively, play direct, be physical, be threats from set pieces.

The one consistent feature has been versatility, with Frank preferring to work with young, hungry, rawer talents, not set in their ways, but open to learning from the head coach's methods and with the flexibility to adapt their game to the challenge ahead of them.

While Frank's arrival at Tottenham -- with his attention to detail and commitment to player development -- promises an upturn in fortunes for many of the squad, few appeared as primed to benefit as much as Sarr.

"Sarr is the standout in terms of, I don't want to say expectations, but he has impressed me," Frank said during pre-season, after the youngster's audacious lob had dispatched Arsenal 1-0.

"He has done very well. He had a very good season two years ago and then not as good last year. His ability with the ball, his running power is really good."

Pape Matar Sarr had an excellent relationship with now-former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, and his hard work and dedication has made a good impression on new boss Thomas Frank too. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

This season, Sarr has repaid his new manager's faith, and as the only central midfielder to have started all of the club's league games to date under Frank, appears to have immediately established himself as a key figure in the Dane's plans.

He's already demonstrated his ability to thrive in multiple different formations, and with Bissouma moving out of contention, has had to adopt different midfield roles, at times as the deepest lying, while in other moments morphing into a more adventurous, advanced role, supported ably by new arrival João Palhinha.

Obviously, Sarr's stamina, anticipation and work rate were clear under Postecoglou, but rarely was he seen in such an offensive attacking position as he occupied in the 2-0 victory away at Manchester City, while Frank appears keen to exploit some of the midfielder's other qualities as he adds further dimensions to Spurs' myriad attacking options.

Sarr's attitude has won him many admirers among the Tottenham fanbase, as he continued to play with heart despite the muddle of last season, while his strong start suggests a shift to a different gear under the new coach.

His opener against West Ham this weekend marked three consecutive matches in which the central midfielder has found the net, with Sarr scoring in both of Senegal's decisive World Cup qualifying victories during the international break.

His goal against Sudan at home ensured all three points for the Teranga Lions, while his 87th-minute winner against the Democratic Republic of Congo capped a remarkable comeback from two goals down while ensuring the West Africans took control of Group B.

The midfielder's 47th-minute header set the ball rolling for a Tottenham blitz at the home of one of their fiercest rivals, while also highlighted Frank's increased focus on effective use of set pieces, woefully neglected under his predecessor.

The assist came from Xavi Simons, as Sarr met the debutant's delicious corner to head confidently beyond Mads Hermansen, admittedly, while being left utterly unmarked by the Hammers defence.

His goal highlighted a display marked by characteristic energy and dynamism, with Sarr earning praise from his head coach at full time.

"Pape has been very good this season, very impressed with him," Frank concluded. "He just goes from strength to strength. He just needs to keep going."

After his fair share of trials and tribulations during a turbulent Tottenham career to date, Sarr has found his feet and is now firmly making good on the promise that once saw him lauded as the finest young African player in the world game.

Now aligned with a manager at club level who believes in him, is invested in the player's development, and has the tactical imagination to get the most out of this well-rounded talent, the midfielder, who turned 23 on Sunday, now has the perfect environment in which to realise his immense potential.