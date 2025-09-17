Neeraj starts gold defence at World C'ship; Satwik-Chirag at China Masters; FC Goa vs Zawra in ACL2: Indian Sports LIVE, September 17

Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 17, 2025.

What's on today?

Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi at 8 PM followed by Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]

Athletics: The World Championships see the big one for India - men's javelin throw qualifiers, with defending champion Neeraj Chopra in action, along with Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. [3.40 PM, JioHotstar]

Football: FC Goa begin their Asian Champions League 2 campaign against Zawra at the Fatorda. [7:15 PM, FanCode]

Wrestling : The world championships continues with Indians hoping for a change in fortunes.

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen begin their campaign at the China Masters Super 750

