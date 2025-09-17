Ale Moreno says Arsenal did what they needed to do to start their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win vs. Athletic Club in Bilbao. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates will begin their CAF Champions League campaign on Saturday in Bloemfontein, against Lesotho champions Lioli FC in the preliminary round first leg.

Like the Lesotho national team in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Lioli will be playing their home match against a South African side on South African soil due to a lack of suitable venues in their home country.

Lioli have won the last two Lesotho Premier League titles. Based in Teyateyaneng, they will look to Lesotho national team midfielder Mokoteli Mohapi as their main source of inspiration.

Pirates are likely to offer opportunities to fringe players, with a gruelling schedule offering head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou few other chances to experiment with his side.

The teams will face off again at Orlando Stadium a week after the first encounter at Toyota Stadium (also known as Free State Stadium).

The same venue in Bloemfontein hosted Bafana Bafana's 3-0 win over Lesotho, which saw goals from former Pirates players Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster before current Buccaneer Oswin Appollis put the cherry on top of the cake.

In the unlikely event of a draw after two legs, the tie will be decided on away goals. Failing that, it will go straight to penalties without extra time. However, Pirates will be disappointed if they do not win this one comfortably.

The Buccaneers are on a high after a fourth successive MTN8 triumph and a first trophy for Ouaddou served as an antidote after his difficult start to life in charge. However, he cautioned against over-optimism.

"It doesn't mean I am a better coach than two months ago, I think maybe I'm still a plumber or carpenter for many people," he said after the 3-0 final win over Stellenbosch.

Ouaddou said that even though his tactics worked against counterpart Steve Barker on the day at Mbombela Stadium, that does not automatically make him a better coach than the Stellies boss.

His comments about being a "plumber" or "carpenter" were a reference to names he had been called during Pirates' difficult start to the season, which included defeats in their first two league games of the season.

Last season, José Riveiro led Pirates to their first CAF Champions League semi-final appearance since 2013, though they lost over two legs to eventual champions Pyramids FC. If Ouaddou can improve upon that, the Pirates fans are all but certain to be won over for the foreseeable future, and it all starts with Saturday's clash.

Orlando Pirates reached the CAF Champions League semifinals last season, eventually falling to Egypt's Al Ahly. Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, September 20 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT)

Venue: Toyota Stadium (also known as Free State Stadium)

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Tapelo Xoki missed the 3-0 MTN8 final win over Stellenbosch after picking up a knee injury in a car accident. Fellow centre-back Olisa Ndah has yet to make his comeback from injury too, but Pirates have been boosted by the return to training of Thabiso Sesane. Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi came off the bench against Stellies, having also been out injured.

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Thabiso Lebitso | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Thabiso Sesane | RB Bandile Shandu

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Sihle Nduli

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Lioli

GK William Huni

LB Mpho Hlephole | CB Koetle Tšoanelo | CB Leluma Posholi | RB Mphale Mphalaole

CM Mohapi Sechaba | CM Mokoteli Mohapi

LW Thabang Klaas | AM Litšepe Marabe | RW Halifele Mokoqola

ST Tholang Makuru

Stats

Orlando Pirates have gone 373 minutes without conceding in all competitions since Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners scored against them on August 23.

Orlando Pirates were the first South African team to win the CAF Champions League in 1995, and only Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) have done it since.