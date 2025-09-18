Neeraj, Sachin in World C'ship final; Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu in second round at China Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, September 18

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 18, 2025.
What's on today?
Kabaddi: PKL 12 will see Jaipu Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz at 8 PM followed by U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]
Athletics: The World Championships see the big one for India - men's javelin throw final, with defending champion Neeraj Chopra in action, along with Sachin Yadav. [3:53 PM, JioHotstar].
Wrestling: The world championships continues with Indians hoping for a change in fortunes.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu are in second round action at the China Masters Super 750
What happened yesterday?
Football: FC Goa lost their ACL2 opener against Al Zawra'a.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav qualified for the men's javelin finalat the World Championships.
Athletics: Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in the men's triple jump, and Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m were eliminated in the qualifying round.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag are through to the second round, but Lakshya Sen and Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapilawent down at the China Masters.
Wrestling: Antim Panghal lost in the semifinal of the Wrestling World Championships.
PKL 12: Dabang Delhi remained unbeaten with a win over Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates.
Football: India put six past Maldives in SAFF U17 Championship opener.