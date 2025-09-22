Disney+ today announced that, from October 2, 2025, the ESPN Africa linear channels will be available to customers in South Africa at no extra cost. (1:35)

ESPN channels to air on Disney+ in South Africa from Oct. 2 (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- Disney+ has announced that, from Oct. 2 2025, the ESPN channels in Africa will be available to customers in South Africa at no extra cost.

Customers will have access to the two 24-hour linear ESPN channels that showcase the very best live and studio sports programming from the US and around the world, spanning major leagues and iconic competitions.

All Disney+ Premium and Mobile plan customers with an 18+ content rating in South Africa will have access to the linear channels. In addition to Disney+ in South Africa, ESPN will remain available on MultiChoice's DStv and StarTimes across Africa.

On ESPN, a world of sport awaits Disney+ customers with the National Rugby League in Australia (Aussie Rules) and the Springboks-filled Japanese Rugby League, plus top European football action including the Scottish Professional Football League, English Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, German Football Association Cup (DFB Pokal) and the Turkish Super Lig, along with the Saudi Pro League.

ESPN 2 brings the biggest American sports, showcasing the NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League), MLB (Major League Baseball) and NHL (National Hockey League), along with women's and college competitions such as the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League), March Madness basketball and ESPN College Football.

Both ESPN channels also broadcast studio shows capturing the latest news and analysis from across American sport and football including "ESPN FC", "First Take", "The Pat McAfee" Show" and "SportsCenter".

Critically acclaimed and celebrated documentaries and original programming are also available, including ESPN's award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

ESPN/Disney+

Says Diego Londono, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Networks & Sports, The Walt Disney Company EMEA: "At Disney, we are committed to delivering world-class sports and entertainment to customers across the region.

"The launch of the ESPN Africa linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa reflects our strategy to reach sports fans across multiple platforms and connect with new audiences, bringing iconic sporting moments together with the expansive and much-loved entertainment already available."

Adds Kyle de Klerk, Director: Sports for The Walt Disney Company Africa: "ESPN's unparalleled content offering will provide Disney+ customers with access to the greatest historic and live sports programming from some of the most iconic leagues and events in the world."

Disney+ has something for everyone - from blockbuster movies and hit series to much-loved Originals. Customers can enjoy FX's "The Bear", "The Kardashians", "Only Murders in the Building", "The Simpsons" and much more.

The ESPN Africa linear channels will join a vast content catalogue from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment, which also features content from Hulu, FX, Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios.

Web: africa.espn.com

X: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Facebook: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Instagram: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Hashtag: #ESPNAfrica #DisneyPlusZA