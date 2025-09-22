Martinelli's touch of class finishes rescue job for Arsenal: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

Not a starter, but a finisher.

Mikel Arteta's attempt to co-opt rugby terminology to keep his squad happy may not get much purchase amongst ex-footballing pundits, but in Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equalizer against Manchester City, he found the perfect definition.

The irony being that in Martinelli, a footballer who has left scores of fans frustrated with his final action (or lack thereof), 'finisher' would be the last adjective to describe him. And yet, as the minutes ticked down at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal growing increasingly desperate, the Brazilian popped up with a goal that offered merit to Arteta's definition.

With Manchester City scoring early with the most Erling Haaland of Erling Haaland goals, Pep Guardiola's side had retreated as Arsenal banged on the door. Arsenal's starters were unable to breach an out-of-possession 5-4-1 that City employed, and Arteta had to turn to his ... finishers.

Enter Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian had already offered a preview of his qualities in the midweek UEFA Champions League match against Athletic Bilbao, scoring 36 seconds after coming on to hand Arsenal the lead, and then setting up Leandro Trossard for another in a late 2-0 win.

You would think that would have been enough for Arteta to hand Martinelli a start, but the Spaniard opted for Trossard instead, preferring the Belgian's safety in possession to Martinelli's high-risk brand of chaos down the wing.

Arteta's spoken of the flip-side of having a strong squad all season, having to effectively disappoint 11 players every game when he names his starting lineup. Given his record against City, Martinelli voiced his disappointment in a text message to his girlfriend, who eerily predicted that he'd come on and score against tired legs.

Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With the clock ticking down in injury time though, that prediction looked a world away. City were holding on in defence, and Gianluigi Donnarumma was repeating his heroics for PSG last season against Arsenal, but this time in City's goal.

For once, City pushed up with Tijjani Reijnders leading the counter-attack, which a combination of Declan Rica and Riccardo Calafiori stopped, with a poor touch from Nico Gonzalez in between. Arsenal took their time once they had possession, allowing City to reset.

In Arsenal's half, on the edge of the circle, Eberechi Eze picked up Bukayo Saka's pass and looked up. The usual starters that Mikel Arteta relies on would have progressed the ball up the pitch patiently, but Eze was brought in for different qualities. The ability to eschew systems and rely on the courage of a forward pass, a difference made in the blink of an eye. And that's exactly what proceeded from his foot. Spying Martinell on the shoulder of Nathan Ake, Eze did not hesitate, lofting a measured pass over the City defence for the Brazilian to run onto.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

It was a brilliant out-to-in run from Martinelli, something Arsenal had spent €63 million for Viktor Gyökeres to do, but it was the Brazilian's turn to show his qualities. Collecting the ball at pace, with Josko Gvardiol breathing down his neck, Martinelli ushered the ball away from goal with his first touch.

Gigi Donnarumma was well aware that the Brazilian was unlikely to lose the race against Gvardiol and made the decision to come out of his goal to close the angles. Gvardiol looked to have caught up as well and was about to use his strength to bully Martinelli off the ball.

The Brazilian wasn't left with many options - a touch further away from goal, would allow Gvardiol to further close him down, while a touch towards goal would have Donnarumma breathing the same air as him. Instead, the finisher decided to finish.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City can only watch as Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scores a goal to make it 1-1 Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

With his second touch, Martinelli stretched his foot out and lofted the ball over Donnarumma, and it arced beautifully, over the Italian goalkeeper, bouncing into the corner of the net.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City.

By Arsenal's best finisher, Gabriel Martinelli.