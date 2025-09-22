Open Extended Reactions

Two-time Olympic luge medalist Madeleine Egle will miss the 2026 Winter Games after being banned for 20 months because of missed doping tests, the International Testing Agency said Monday.

"The athlete did not challenge the (rules violation) and agreed with the consequences proposed," the testing agency said in a statement, confirmed her ban through October 2026.

The 27-year-old Egle won silver and bronze medals for Austria in the luge team relay at the Beijing and Pyeongchang Olympics.

She previously acknowledged her disciplinary case in a social media post titled: "The Moment Your Olympic Dream and Life Collapse in a Heartbeat."

Egle, the European champion and world championships bronze medalist in women's singles last year, broke anti-doping rules by being unavailable to give a doping control sample three times in a 12-month period.

Athletes must file updated details in the global anti-doping database of where they can be found for a one-hour period each day to meet sample collection officials making unannounced visits.

"My three missed tests happened because of unfortunate coincidences, not because I was trying to avoid testing," Egle wrote last month.

The Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics open Feb. 6.