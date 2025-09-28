India look to increase medal tally at Para Athletics World Championship: Indian Sports LIVE, September 28

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 28, 2025.
What's on today?
Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships continues in New Delhi
Aquatics: The Asian Aquatics Championships begin in Ahmedabad
Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Cup continues in New Delhi.
Athletics: The National Open Athletics Championships are underway in Ranchi.
What happened yesterday?
Para Athletics: Shailesh wins India's first gold as India pick 3 medals on Day 1 of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Para Archery: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar crowned world champions on 5 medal day for India
Football: India beat Bangladesh on penalties to win seventh SAFF U17 title
PKL: Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas earn wins as Jaipur leg comes to an end
Athletics: Railways athletes take lead on opening day National Open Athletics Championships
Shooting: Rashmika-Kapil pair wins air pistol mixed team gold at ISSF Junior World Cup