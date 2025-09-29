India look to add to medal tally at Para Athletics Worlds, PKL 12 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, September 29

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 29, 2025.
What's on today?
Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships continues in New Delhi
Aquatics: The Asian Aquatics Championships continues in Ahmedabad
Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Cup continues in New Delhi.
PKL: The Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League kicks off
What happened yesterday?
Football: Mohun Bagan approach CAS over ACL 2 match in Iran
Football: AIFF SGM set to happen on October 12 to adopt draft Constitution
Para athletics: India win no medals on day 2 of Delhi World Para Athletics Championships
Shooting: Anushka strikes second gold, Adriyan adds silver at ISSF Jr World Cup
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj wins 2 medals to open India's tally
Athletics: Manikanta Hoblidhar wins 100m gold at National Open C'ships, comes within 0.1s of National Record.