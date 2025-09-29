Bend it like Julián: Álvarez lights up Madrid Derby - MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

Julián Álvarez stands over the ball. The Metropolitano hold its breath. Thibaut Courtois waits in goal.

Courtois, still present on a legend's plaque inside Atletico's stadium, had just prevented Alexander Sorloth from making it 4-2 for the hosts in the Madrid derby. It was classic Courtois, one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, charging down the striker, as he had done so many times in 150+ games for Atleti.

Alvarez had picked up the rebound and Franco Mastantuono hauled him down for a free kick.

200 days ago, Alvarez had beaten Courtois from the penalty spot, but the ball inadvertently hit both of his legs as he slipped while shooting and was controversially ruled out. Real Madrid had triumphed in that penalty shootout, knocking Atletico out of the UEFA Champions League.

The controversy was such that the IFAB even changed the rules to allow strikes such as that of Alvarez to stand. The Madrid derby doesn't need much needle anyway, but their first reunion after that night meant there was plenty at stake. Diego Simeone's side had made their worst start to the season -- with three draws, an opening day loss and just two wins.

One of those wins came the week before, when Alvarez finally ended a run of poor form with a hat trick. The Argentinian was on a mission to exorcise the ghosts of the past, and he had his chance in the second half, when Arda Guler brought down Nicolas Gonzalez with a raised boot and conceded a penalty. 2-2 the score, Atleti with the chance to take the lead.

There would be no double-touch this time, as Alvarez buried his penalty with an aplomb. Courtois even dived the right way, but such was the sweetness of the strike that the Belgian keeper had no chance. Ghosts, exorcised. And then in minute 63, Alvarez was hauled down.

Even 3-2 up, Atletico were never really comfortable -- Real Madrid had inflicted plenty of pain in the past from this position. Alvarez had the chance to return the favour.

A very promising position on the left, he had gone close five minutes ago, with Courtois scrambling to the far post as the ball narrowly soared over the bar. This time, Courtois stood towards the far post, banking on his reach to cover both posts. There was no doubt even with two Atleti players stood on the ball -- Alvarez was going to let fly.

Julian Alvarez. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Four tall Real Madrid players stood in front of him in a wall, Courtois with knowledge of what was coming. The fans held their breath.

Alvarez strode forward and connected with another perfect touch -- no slip, no double-touch again. The ball arced inches over the leaping white shirts in the wall and headed for the top corner, but there was Courtois flying across to deny Alvarez his brace.

His hand got to the ball, but Alvarez had struck this too purely. Courtois' fingertips weren't enough, losing the battle with the speed of the ball, and the ball sailed into the top corner. The Metropolitano exhaled in a loud roar, as Alvarez wheeled away in celebration. The last time this derby had witnessed a man in red-and-white stripe score a free-kick was 17 years ago -- Simao Sabrosa scoring in the Vicente Calderon.

On the touchline, Simeone wiped away tears of happiness, realising what a player he had in Alvarez. After the game, he explained his emotions, saying, "He's an extraordinary player, I don't know how he manages to score those goals from free kicks. What I value most is the humility he has, no matter who he plays against. He can be very important in the history of the club."

Courtois' plaque remains a divisive entity, with it being vandalised multiple times. While the club votes to remove that one, Alvarez has begun chiseling his own legend's plaque, one incredible free kick at a time.