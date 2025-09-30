Janusz Michallik reacts to the VAR review on the challenge from Nick Pope on Viktor Gyökeres. (1:22)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have confirmed their intention to appeal after FIFA docked Bafana Bafana three World Cup Qualifying points for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho on March 21.

In a statement posted on their website, SAFA said they were "deeply disappointed" at a ruling they described as "unprecedented".

South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture Gayton McKenzie also reacted to the news, promising a "thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction" in a media statement.

What happened?

Bafana Bafana have been knocked off the top of CAF's FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group C due to fielding the suspended Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in Polokwane on March 21, football's governing body announced on Monday.

Mokoena was ineligible for the match due to an accumulation of yellow cards. However, he started in midfield. Initially won 2-0 by Bafana Bafana with goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, the game has now been overturned with Lesotho awarded a 3-0 win by forfeit, which is subject to appeal from the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The sanction is particularly crucial given that only the top-ranked team in the group automatically progresses to the World Cup. The four best runners-up across nine groups will progress to a knockout tournament to decide Africa's sole representative at the inter-confederation playoffs.

South Africa are currently the eighth-best runners-up, but only two points separate them and second-best runners-up Madagascar.

South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena shouldn't have been on the pitch against Lesotho as he already had two yellow cards... Will this cost Bafana Bafana a World Cup place? Visionhaus/Getty Images

What does it mean for Bafana?

Assuming the forfeit is not overturned by appeal, Hugo Broos' side relinquishes control of their destiny with two matches left to play, dropping from 17 points to 14 and with their goal difference now on +3, having previously been +8.

As a result, they now trail Benin (14 points, +4 GD) on goal difference at the top of the group. This is the primary tiebreaker when teams are level on points in World Cup qualifying. Gernot Rohr's charges will face Rwanda in Kigali on October 10 before another tricky away match against Nigeria, currently scheduled for October 14.

The third-placed Super Eagles will travel to Lesotho in a game scheduled for October 10 before their crunch clash with Benin.

Bafana Bafana will play both of their last two qualifiers in South Africa. Although the October 10 clash with Zimbabwe is technically an away fixture, it will take place at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium due to a lack of suitable venues in Zimbabwe.

South Africa will conclude their FIFA World Cup campaign at home to Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on October 14.

Full FIFA Statement:

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v. Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Preliminary Competition Regulations.

"Consequently, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0.

"SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

"The parties were notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Full SAFA statement:

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) acknowledges a ruling by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee which sanctioned the Association for erroneously fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho played on 21 March 2025.

"In terms of the decision, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee declared the match to have been forfeited by Bafana Bafana by the score of 3-0. The Association has also further been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000, while Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

"As SAFA, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the Association an opportunity to present legal arguments. The Association confirms that we have requested written reasons for the judgment and intend to lodge a formal appeal with the FIFA Appeals Committee within the prescribed 10-day period under FIFA's disciplinary rules.

"Despite the outcome, the Association emphasises its continued commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana in their qualification campaign. The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead.

"We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign. Finally, we call on all South Africans to rally behind the team during this final and crucial stage of the qualifiers.

"Bafana Bafana will next face Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 10 October 2025, followed by a clash against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on 14 October 2025. Both matches will kick off at 18h00."

Full Statement from Sports minister Gayton McKenzie:

"As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I have taken note of the recent decision by FIFA to deduct three points from Bafana Bafana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and fine SAFA 10,000 Swiss Francs (about R215,000). This development is deeply regrettable and has brought embarrassment to our nation and the game of football.

"We acknowledge that this situation has brought South Africa into disrepute, and we must take full responsibility for addressing it. We thank FIFA for swift action and not making us wonder and wait in agony about our fate.

"However, our immediate focus must be on rallying behind our national team as they prepare for their crucial final two matches in Durban and Mbombela. Bafana Bafana have played with immense heart and determination to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup next year, and they deserve our unwavering support. This deduction is but a bump in the road, and we believe that we remain firmly on track for qualification; our belief in the team's ability to succeed is unshaken.

"The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction. We are committed to uncovering the root causes of this failure and ensuring accountability. A comprehensive report will be compiled and shared with the public to provide clarity on this matter and prevent future occurrences.

"For now, we urge all South Africans to unite in support of Bafana Bafana. Let us get behind our boys in these critical games. Together, we can and must carry them on our shoulders to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and this moment must show the world that South Africans come together in moments of crisis. We must be the 12th man on the field for them in the last two games."