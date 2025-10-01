        <
          Indians in action at Para Athletics Worlds, PKL 12 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, October 1

          Viraaj, the official mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 seen during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 25, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffOct 1, 2025, 02:17 AM

          With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 1, 2025.

          What's on today?

          • Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships continues in New Delhi.

          • PKL: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9PM.

          • Aquatics: The Asian Aquatics Championships continues in Ahmedabad.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Para athletics: Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep Chaudhary, Yogesh Kathuniya win medals.

          • PKL: Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates; Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriorz.

          • Football: AFC considers Mohun Bagan 'withdrawn' from Champions League 2 after refusal to play in Iran.

          • Asian Aquatics Championships: Srihari wins his fifth medal.