Open Extended Reactions

From today, Oct. 2, Disney+ customers in South Africa have access to both ESPN and ESPN 2 linear channels, bringing the greatest sporting moments from US and International sporting leagues to the existing vast content library on the platform.

At no extra cost, fans are now able to schedule appointments with thrilling matchups, unmissable moments, and heart-pounding programming from the two channels, which also air on DStv in SA (218 and 219).

The action is already underway, with the football season kicking off with no less than six leagues, including the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), the Dutch Eredivisie, the German Football Association Cup (German DFB Pokal),the NWSL, the Saudi Pro League, and the Turkish Super Lig.

Fans of American sports can enjoy the recently kicked off NFL (National Football League) season, and College Football and Basketball matchups this month too, with the NBA (National Basketball Association) tipping off later this month.

Followers of international rugby leagues can look forward to the commencement of the US's Major League Rugby, as well as the Japanese Rugby League, which features a number of Springboks.

play 1:35 ESPN channels to air on Disney+ in South Africa from Oct. 2 Disney+ today announced that, from October 2, 2025, the ESPN Africa linear channels will be available to customers in South Africa at no extra cost.

Comments Kyle de Klerk, Director: Sports for The Walt Disney Company Africa: "We are excited to be adding the ESPN Africa linear channels to Disney+ today, offering South African customers more value through ESPN's award-winning documentaries, breaking sports news, and, of course, fixtures from the most popular and exciting sporting leagues from the United States and around the world.

"This addition complements the vast library of must-stream TV series and blockbuster movies such as FX's "Alien: Earth," the fifth season of "Only Murders in the Building" and Disney's "Lilo & Stitch"."

The ESPN linear channels add to The Walt Disney Company's more than 100 years of unparalleled storytelling and characters on Disney+, including the latest and greatest from Disney's iconic brands and franchises - Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic - as well as the expansive general entertainment offering that features content from Hulu, FX, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios and more.

Disney+ customers can also stream celebrated and unmissable TV series and movies such as "The Simpsons," "Grey's Anatomy," FX's "The Bear," "Modern Family," "The Kardashians," "Andor," "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," "Criminal Minds," Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Moana 2".

All Disney+ Premium and Mobile plan customers with an 18+ content rating in South Africa will have access to the linear channels. Disney+ enables parents and caregivers to limit access to content for specific profiles based on content ratings, and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.

In addition to Disney+ in South Africa, ESPN is available on MultiChoice's DStv and StarTimes across Africa.

Web: africa.espn.com

X: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Facebook: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Instagram: @ESPNAfrica; @DisneyPlusZA

Hashtag: #ESPNAfrica #DisneyPlusZA