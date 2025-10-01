Open Extended Reactions

Eileen Gu will head back to the mountain in China where she won an Olympic title to ski in the Snow League, the halfpipe circuit founded by Shaun White.

Gu, who won halfpipe and big air gold and slopestyle silver in freeskiing at the 2022 Winter Games, is one of eight women who will take part in freeskiing on Dec. 6 at China's Yunding Snow Park.

Gu grew up in California, but competed at the Olympics for her mother's home country of China. She will do that again next year at the Milan Olympics. The 22-year-old also has two world championships and three Winter X Games titles.

Among her competition in the Snow League will be Cassie Sharpe of Canada, who won halfpipe gold at the 2018 Olympics and finished runner-up to Gu four years later.

The men's contest will include two-time Olympic champion David Wise, three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper and 2014 slopestyle silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.

The league will distribute $580,000 in prize money over two events - one in China, then a second in Laax, Switzerland that takes place after the Milan Olympics. Winners will get $50,000.