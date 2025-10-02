Open Extended Reactions

The Springboks have their Rugby Championship title defence fate in their own hands as they face Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

South Africa had their backs against the wall after only one win in their first three games - two of which were at home. However, huge wins over New Zealand (43-10 in Wellington) and Argentina (67-30 in Durban) have put Rassie Erasmus' side in the driving seat.

Heading into Saturday's action - which will conclude the tournament - the Springboks top the Rugby Championship standings with 15 points from five games. The All Blacks are second with 14, with the Wallabies on 11 and Argentina out of the running with nine.

The Wallabies and All Blacks will face off at Optus Stadium, Perth, before the clash between Los Pumas and the Boks.

As per reports, the championship decider is likely being held on neutral ground because the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) sees an opportunity to maximise attendance and revenue from the fixture compared to if they hosted it in their country.

One player who fans will certainly be eager to watch is South Africa flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who confirmed his star status with 37 points in Durban's reverse fixture - the most ever by a Springbok in a Test.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored three tries against Argentina, and totalled a new South African Test record of 37 individual points in a match. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Saturday, October 4 at 3:00PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 2:00 PM BST)

Venue: Twickenham, London

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team News

Ox Nche - a late injury withdrawal for the Durban Test - returns to the front row for the Springboks alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi slot into the bench as Erasmus heads to Twickenham with a 5-3 split. Apart from scrumhalf Williams and centre Kriel, the other back is flyhalf Manie Libbok.

"This match is a Final for us, and we know how dangerous Argentina can be, so we selected combinations we feel will be best suited for this game," said Erasmus.

"There are minimal personnel changes, with the bulk of the team having done the job for us last week against the Pumas in Durban and our other Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches.

"Ox and Grant could have played last week if we really needed them, but Boan (Venter) and Morne (van den Berg) did really well, while Jesse was rotated in the last two matches and is raring to go. The same applies to Bongi, who last played against Australia, and who is excited for this opportunity.

"Their experience, combined with the younger players in the team, makes this an exciting squad, which is exactly what we need in a match that will essentially be the Castle Lager Rugby Championship decider."

By contrast, Los Pumas have rung the changes. Guido Petti replaces Franco Molina in the second row, with Pedro Rubiolo in for Lucas Paulos. Santiago Grondona starts at No 8, with Joaquín Oviedo benched.

Simón Benítez Cruz is in at scrumhalf with Gonzalo García injured. Gerónimo Prisciantelli teams up with him at flyhalf. Bautista Delguy partners Juan Cruz Mallía on the wings, with Justo Piccardo replacing Lucio Cinti at outside centre.

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinac, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallía, Gerónimo Prisciantelli, Simón Benítez Cruz, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julián Montoya, Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Franco Molina, Juan González, Joaquín Oviedo, Agustín Moyano, Rodrigo Isgró.

Stats

The Springboks have never won back-to-back Tri-Nations or Rugby Championship tournaments and this could be their first ever successful title defence.