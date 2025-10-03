Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Worlds; Para Athletics Worlds, PKL 12 continues: Indian Sports LIVE, October 3

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 3, 2025.
What's on today?
Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships continues in New Delhi [SonyLIV, DD Sports YouTube]
Weightlifting: World Championships are underway.
PKL: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 8PM, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers at 9 PM
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi
Volleyball: The Prime Volleyball League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Para athletics: India won two more medals at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi: Dharambir Nain won silver in men's club throw F51 and Atul Kaushik won bronze in men's discus throw F57
Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan go top of table, U Mumba get big win in PKL 12
Archery: Inaugural Archery Premier League kicks off in New Delhi
Volleyball: Hyderabad Hawks beat Calicut Heroes in Prime Volleyball League opener