Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 5, 2025.
What's on today?
Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships concludes in New Delhi. [SonyLIV, DD Sports YouTube]
Weightlifting: The World Championships are on in Norway.
PKL: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans at 8PM, and Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9PM.
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi
Volleyball: PVL action has the Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes at 6:30PM, and Kochi Blue Spikers vs Goa Guardians at 8:30PM.
What happened yesterday?
Para athletics: Ekta Bhyan's silver, Praveen Kumar and Soman Rana's bronze added to India's medal tally at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.
Kabaddi: Puneri Paltan defeated Pink Panthers 41-36 to remain second; Gujarat Giants stunned Bengal Warriorz 47-40 to grab their third win of the season, despite Devank scoring 25.
Archery: Archery Premier League saw the Yodhas open their account; while the Royals blanked the Chiefs and the Marathas defeated the Chero Archers.
Volleyball: PVL saw the Ahmedabad Defenders' wan a five-set thriller against the Delhi Toofans while the Mumbai Meteors strolled to a 3-0 win over the Hyderabad Black Hawks.