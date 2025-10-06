India vs Nepal in Jr. Badminton Team Worlds; PKL, PVL, APL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 6

Open Extended Reactions

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 6, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton : The Junior Badminton Team World Championships begin in Guwahati, as India boast a strong lineup that will begin with a tie against Nepal.

Weightlifting: The World Championships are on in Norway.

PKL : Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi at 8PM, and UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates at 9PM.

Archery : The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi

Volleyball: PVL action has the Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes at 6:30PM

What happened yesterday?