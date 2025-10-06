India vs Nepal in Jr. Badminton Team Worlds; PKL, PVL, APL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 6, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Junior Badminton Team World Championships begin in Guwahati, as India boast a strong lineup that will begin with a tie against Nepal.
Weightlifting: The World Championships are on in Norway.
PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi at 8PM, and UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates at 9PM.
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi
Volleyball: PVL action has the Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes at 6:30PM
What happened yesterday?
Para athletics: India finished with a best-ever haul of 22 medals, with Navdeep, Simran, Preethi Pal winning silver and Sandeep netting bronze on the final day.
Kabaddi: UP Yoddhas lost 35-40 to Telugu Titans at 8PM, and Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29.
Archery: Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals won on Day 4 of Archery Premier League.
Volleyball: PVL saw the Kolkata Thunderbolts lose 1-3 to the Bengaluru Torpedoes, after which the Kochi Blue Spikers narrowly beat the Goa Guardians 3-2.
Football: Sunil Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad etc. returned to India's squad as Khalid Jamil named a 23-man team for the clash against Singapore.