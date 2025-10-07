Indian badminton players in action at Artic Open; PKL, PVL, APL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 7, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Junior Badminton Team World Championships continues in Guwahati, with India taking on Sri Lanka in the mixed team event.
Badminton: The Arctic Open Super 500 begins in Finland
Weightlifting: The World Championships are on in Norway.
PKL 12: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas at 8PM, and Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi at 9PM.
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi
Volleyball: PVL action has the Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes at 6:30PM
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: World Junior Team C'ships: India off to flying start; Sri Lanka edge UAE in thriller
Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi complete double over Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 12; Patna Pirates take down UP Yoddhas
Tennis: Bopanna, Darderi, and Moutet among top players to feature in Tennis Premier League 7
Archery: Rajputana Royals stay unbeaten in Archery Premier League.
Volleyball: Mumbai Meteors beat Calicut Heroes 3-0 to continue perfect run in PVL
Para Badminton: Pramod Bhagat shines with triple gold in Nigeria