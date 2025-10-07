Open Extended Reactions

Josh Acheampong appeared primed for the Chelsea exit door at times during the transfer window, but his heroic performance against Premier League champions Liverpool has fuelled hopes that the London-born Ghanaian could have a big future in the Blues' backline.

A year ago, Acheampong's future at Stamford Bridge appeared particularly uncertain; then 18, he was entering the final 18 months of his contract at the club, and appeared to be at loggerheads with Chelsea over a potential new deal.

With academy graduates such as Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen having recently departed, Acheampong looked likely to join the list of promising talents offloaded to balance the books. Real Madrid and Liverpool were among the clubs tipped as potentials suitors, with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also reportedly monitoring the defender's contractual situation at Chelsea.

There was also uncertainty about Acheampong's realistic prospects of making his mark in the first team, with Reece James and Malo Gusto two of several players blocking his route at right back. It was a situation all too familiar for another London-born Ghanaian, Tariq Lamptey, who progressed through the ranks at Cobham before opting to depart permanently for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020 in order to seek first-team football.

Acheampong, ultimately, signed a new deal in December, midway through what proved to be a breakout campaign: He wasn't given much opportunity in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, but featured prominently as Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League -- albeit he was an unused substitute in the final victory over Real Betis.

London-born Ghanaian Josh Acheampong delivered a standout performance for Chelsea against Liverpool. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Acheampong proved his versatility throughout the campaign, demonstrating his qualities in the heart of the Blues' defence after being squeezed out of his favoured right-sided spot. However, the summer represented another turning point, with Chelsea stocked for defensive options amid reported interest from Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City among others.

Only at Chelsea, it seems, this club of great paradoxes, can we find -- simultaneously -- an overloading of central defenders alongside the pervading sense that Maresca is only ever one injury from a full-blown defensive crisis.

Acheampong, 19, stayed at the club to fight for his place, and he has forced his way back into Maresca's plans amid a familiar raft of defensive injuries. He has played more minutes in the Premier League this season (194) than he managed last term (169), and made his UEFA Champions League debut when introduced for a late cameo in the 1-0 victory over Benfica.

Liverpool represented his sternest test yet, handed a second start of the campaign, alongside Benoît Badiashile in the centre of the defence, with Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana injured, and Trevoh Chalobah suspended.

Badiashile and and Acheampong fared superbly despite little experience of playing alongside each other, neutralising Liverpool's superstar forward line before cramp forced first the Frenchman, and then his teammate, to be replaced midway through the second half.

"I was very surprised by Badiashile and Acheampong, who did the job," ex-Chelsea centre back Frank Leboeuf said on ESPN FC. "Very strong, organised, talking to each other, covering for each other. They were absolutely outstanding."

Acheampong's style and control in possession was particularly eye catching, with the youngster regularly taking ambitious options with the ball at feet in the heart of the defence, or even driving forward towards the Reds' midfield in order to change the dynamic of Chelsea's play.

It's a rare spectacle to see a Premier League central defender carrying the ball past no fewer than four opposition players, let along against the reigning champions, and let alone a talent with still only a handful of league starts under his belt.

Such confidence, and such astute decision-making, helped the Blues keep Liverpool on the back foot, while largely holding the Merseysiders at bay before Estevao's late, late winner secured a 2-1 triumph.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer was certainly impressed with what he saw from the rookie centre back.

"When you consider the injuries, particularly defensively, that Chelsea had, for him to come in and step up like he did, I was impressed with him," Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast. "He had a good game."

His co-host, Gary Lineker, agreed.

"It was a shame he went off injured in the end," the former England striker said, "but very assured. First time I've watched him in a big game and I thought: 'We like that'."

Much of the post-match discussion has focused on Mohamed Salah's toil -- the forward has just two goals in seven league games this season, and he was often forced to the peripheries by Chelsea -- it deserves acknowledgement that £125 million signing Alexander Isak was largely neutralised by the inexperienced but unfazed Acheampong.

"We trust Josh," Maresca said ahead of the match. "Not because of an injury situation. Nothing has changed with Josh. We trust him 100%."

Despite being withdrawn with an apparent fitness issue on 68 minutes, Blues assistant coach Willy Caballero said the defender's early substitution was merely a precaution.

"The two central defenders, it was just prevention," the former said after the game. "They made a great effort today, but just prevention. We spoke with them already, and they said that they are okay so [it is] good for us."

The challenge for Acheampong now will be to retain his place in the side after the international break, when Fofana, Adarabioyo and Chalobah will likely be back in contention to visit Nottingham Forest.

One option for Maresca could be assessing Acheampong in his natural position of right back, where Reece James has against been beset with injury, this time a hamstring problem that will prevent him from joining up with England during the international break.

Longer term, supporters will hope Acheampong does not join the list of talented prospects moved on for a tidy fee. He certainly appears to have the talent to enjoy a career at the pinnacle of the game, but will it be at Stamford Bridge?