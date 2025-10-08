Srikanth Kidambi headlines Indian action at BWF Arctic Open: Indian Sports LIVE, October 8

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 8, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Junior Badminton Team World Championships continues in Guwahati.
Badminton: The Arctic Open Super 500 continues in Finland.
Weightlifting: The World Championships are on in Norway.
PKL 12: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers at 8PM, and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at 9PM.
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi.
Volleyball: PVL action has the Mumbai Meteors playing Delhi Toofans at 6:30PM.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat suspended for a year by WFI.
Badminton: World Junior Team C'ships: India beat Sri Lanka.
Badminton: Anmol, Tanya, Dhruv-Kapila enter pre-quarters of Arctic Open.
Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi edge Haryana Steelers in tiebreaks, Tamil Thalaivas smash Patna Pirates.
Archery: Rain causes suspension of day's play in APL.
Volleyball: Kolkata Thunderbolts beat Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1.