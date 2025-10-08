Steve Nicol believes Mo Salah could be facing a crisis in confidence this season as his struggles continued vs Chelsea. (1:35)

Bafana Bafana will look to get back on top of Group C of CAF FIFA World Cup qualifying when they face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Hugo Broos' side topped the group with 17 points before a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a March clash with Lesotho. They now sit level with Benin on 14 points and behind on goal difference as a result of the forfeit to Likuena.

According to Raymond Hack -- a CAS arbitrator who has previously served as South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO and a FIFA Disciplinary Committee member -- there is no realistic chance that the association's appeal will see Bafana's win over Lesotho reinstated.

However - as Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has pointed out - Bafana still have a "crazy" advantage: playing away fixtures against neighbouring countries at home due to a lack of suitable venues in those countries.

The clash with Zimbabwe is technically an away fixture, but it will be played on South African soil in Durban.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's final match of World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda on October 14, it is vital that they put themselves back in pole position to top the group. The winner will automatically advance to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the four best runners-up across nine groups in CAF qualifying will advance to a four-team knockout tournament to determine Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Mohau Nkota has been impressive for Bafana in recent fixtures, scoring against Lesotho. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Friday, October 10 at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport and SABC.

Team news:

Notable absentees from the Bafana Bafana squad are Kamogelo Sebelebele (despite his form on the wing for Orlando Pirates) and veteran striker Bradley Grobler (despite his new lease on life at Sekhukhune United).

Additionally, Sipho Mbule appears to have risen above fellow Orlando Pirates teammate Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi in the pecking order - having made the squad at his expense. Mbule is capable of playing in a variety of midfield roles, but Broos is likely to utilise him behind the striker.

Khuliso Mudau is likely to slot in at right-back, having returned to action at Mamelodi Sundowns after a standoff with the club amid reported interest from North Africa was resolved.

Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole also makes the squad after his return from a long injury layoff and is likely to feature in midfield.

Winger Relebohile Mofokeng is injured, with Mduduzi Shabalala taking his place in the squad.

Iqraam Rayners was another late withdrawal due to medical reasons, with Evidence Makgopa replacing him.

Expected lineups:

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Siyabonga Ngezana | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Sipho Mbule | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Lyle Foster

Zimbabwe

GK Washington Arubi

LB Jordan Zemura | CB Gerald Takwara | CB Munashe Garananga | RB Emmanuel Jalai

CM Knowledge Musona | CM Marvelous Nakamba | CM Marshall Munetsi

LW Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya | ST Tawanda Chirewa | RW Tawanda Maswanhise

Stats

Zimbabwe last beat Bafana Bafana in a 2013 friendly. Since then, South Africa have won three and drawn one of the four matches between the sides.

Bradley Grobler misses out on the Bafana Bafana squad despite being the joint-top scorer in the Betway Premiership (6 goals), and the other player with as many strikes - Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns) is out due to medical reasons.