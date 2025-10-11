Former USMNT manager, Jürgen Klinsmann discusses how and why Mauricio Pochettino is changing things within the team. (2:04)

In a remarkable turnaround from a position of strength, Bafana Bafana now need a win against Rwanda in Mbombela on Tuesday to keep their faint FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Hugo Broos' side no longer have their fate in their own hands. After their belated three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March, and their 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe on Friday, Bafana now trail Group C leaders Benin by two points.

Gernot Rohr's charges face a tricky test against Nigeria in Uyo at the same time as South Africa's crunch clash with Rwanda. If Benin lose, a win will take South Africa through to the World Cup.

If the Super Eagles and Les Guépards draw, then Bafana's hopes rest on bridging the gap in terms of goal difference. Rwanda's hopes of progressing to the World Cup have officially been extinguished.

Both Bafana and Benin have 12 goals, but South Africa have conceded nine and Benin seven. If goal difference is level, the team with the most goals scored progresses.

Head-to-head is the next tiebreaker - and in a situation where that is needed - Bafana's back-to-back wins over Benin in their clashes will come in handy. Nigeria also stand a chance of qualifying, given that they head into the final round of fixtures three points behind Benin and only one behind Bafana Bafana.

Only the top team in each group automatically advances to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The four best second-placed teams progress to a knockout tournament to determine Africa's representatives at the inter-confederation playoff.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams - Their faces tell the story. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Key details:

Date: Tuesday, October 14 at 6:00 PM CAT (4:00 PM GMT)

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport and SABC.

Team news:

Bafana Bafana face a crisis at centre-back. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is suspended after his red card against Zimbabwe, while Siyabonga Ngezana was left out of the squad for the clashes with Zimbabwe and Rwanda due to a suspension which kept him out of the clash with the Warriors.

Bathusi Aubaas is capable of playing at centre-back, but the decision to omit Ngezana is one of those which Broos is likely regretting.

The decision to take Mohau Nkota off at half-time against Zimbabwe also raised eyebrows, with substitute Thapelo Morena underwhelming. Nkota is thus likely to start on the right wing again. He and Lyle Foster hit the post for Bafana against Zimbabwe but neither had their best game.

Foster limped off at full-time but is still likely to start upfront with Iqraam Rayners injured. If Foster's condition is worse than feared, Broos does have the option to start Evidence Makgopa upfront.

Rwanda are likely to start with a familiar face in goal to many of his opponents, who has been making headlines for the wrong reasons in South Africa. Kaizer Chiefs' Fiacre Ntwari refused to be substituted for Bruce Bvuma in Amakhosi's Carling Knockout Cup clash with Stellenbosch FC only to lose the penalty shootout in Cape Town to the hosts, who had Sage Stephens in goal.

This crucial fixture provides him an opportunity to redeem himself, although not in a way that will make South Africans happy.

Expected lineups:

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Bathusi Aubaas | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Sipho Mbule | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Lyle Foster

Rwanda

GK Fiacre Ntwari

LB Claude Niyomugabo | CB Thierry Manzi | CB Ange Mutsinzi | RB Phanuel Kavita

CM Kevin Muhire | CM Bonheur Mugisha | CM Djihad Bizimana

LW Jojea Kwizera | ST Innocent Nshuti | RW Gilbert Mugisha

Stats:

Rwanda are the only team in FIFA World Cup Qualifying CAF Group C to have beaten South Africa on the field of play during this campaign. Lesotho's 3-0 win came through Bafana's initial 2-0 victory being overturned for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena.

If Bafana Bafana qualify, it will be their first successful FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in 24 years. They previously qualified for the 1998 and 2002 World Cups but only played in 2010 due to being the host nation.