India in Asian TT C'ships QF; Archery Premier League finals; PKL and PVL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 12, 2025.
What's on today?
PKL 12: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltans at 8PM, and Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9 PM.
Archery: The inaugural Archery Premier League is underway in New Delhi.
Volleyball: PVL action continues.
Table Tennis: The Asia Team Table Tennis Championships knockouts begin with India (M) facing Hong Kong in the quarterfinal. [4 PM]
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Anmol Kharb lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles semifinals at the BWF Arctic Open.
PVL: There were wins for the Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts.
Archery Premier League: Chero Archers complete semi-final line-up as round-robin stage concludes.
PKL: Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan secure wins.
Para Athletics: World para gold-winner Simran's guide Umar Saifi suspended for dope fail; medals in doubt.
Shooting: Inaugural Shooting League of India moved to early next year.
Table tennis: No major surprises on opening day of Asia Team Table Tennis Championships.