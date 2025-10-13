India women in Asian TT C'ships QF; PKL and PVL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 13

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 13, 2025.
What's on today?
PKL 12: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers at 8PM, and U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas at 9 PM.
Volleyball: PVL action continues.
Table Tennis: The Asia Team Table Tennis Championships knockouts continue with India (W) in action at 6:30 PM.
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Rajputana Royals were crowned champions of the inaugural Archery Premier League
PKL: There were wins for Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls.
PVL: Delhi Toofans eased past the Calicut Heroes with a 3-0 win, while Ahmedabad Defenders staged a sensational comeback to beat Hyderabad Black Hawks.
Hockey: India junior team won their second consecutive league stage game at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.
Football: The AIFF adopted the new constitution as mandated by the Supreme Court, but two major clauses have been omitted, with both having been challenged in court.
Table tennis: The Indian men's team lost to Hong Kong in the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Championships.