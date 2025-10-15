Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen begin Denmark Open Super 750 campaign: Indian Sports LIVE, October 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 15, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen play their first round matches at the Denmark Open Super 750.
PKL 12: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz at 7:30 PM; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at 8:30 PM; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9:30 PM.
Volleyball: PVL action continues.
What happened yesterday?
Football: India lost 2-1 to Singapore in Goa, a result that meant they missed out on the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda started strong in the individual event at the BWF World Junior Championships.
Football: Justice Rao left it to the SC to take a "suitable view" on two contentious articles of the AIFF constitution
Hockey: India's junior men's team drew 3-3 with Pakistan at the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Powerlifting: India's Joby Mathew won bronze at the Para World Championships.
PKL: There were wins for UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants.
Volleyball: There were wins for Goa Guardians and Mumbi Meteors.