Tanvi Sharma in action in the final of BWF Jr. Worlds final, PKL continues: Indian Sports LIVE, October 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 19, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma in the girls singles final at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati.
PKL 12: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants at 7:30 pm, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at 8:30 pm, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan at 9:30 pm.
Volleyball: PVL action continues.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Tanvi Sharma reached the girls singles final at the BWF World Junior Championships
Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan at the Denmark Open Super 750 semifinals
PKL: Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers secure wins
Volleyball: Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors
Sultan of Johor Cup hockey: Grobbelaar double helps Australia beat India in final
IFA Shield: Mohun Bagan pip East Bengal in shootout to lift title after 22 years
Archery World Cup Final: Jyothi wins bronze medal