Open Extended Reactions

Despite being the current holder of the CAF Women's Player of the Year title, Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda says she is honoured to have been nominated again for the award.

Banda is one of the 10 players shortlisted by CAF for the award of this year's African Player of the Year. That list includes three players from the NWSL including fellow Zambian and Bay FC forward Rachel Kundananji, and Malawi and Kansas City Current star Temwa Chawinga.

This is Banda's second nomination, after her first last year which ended in triumph, and the Zambian described the feeling as humbling.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be nominated for the CAF Player of the Year Award," she wrote on her Instagram page. "To be in the same category with all these amazing talents is truly a humbling feeling."

Of the 10 nominees, Morocco, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia have two players each, while Ghana and Senegal have one each.

Nigeria have the duo of Esther Okoronkwo, who was a standout, claiming a tournament high six assists in addition to two goals at this year's WAFCON, and captain Rasheedat Ajibade who claimed MVP honours as the Super Falcons claimed a record 10th title.

The smiling, engaging Barbra Banda is incredibly popular with both players and fans at Orlando Pride. Jamie Sabau/NWSL via Getty Images

Both Banda and Kundananji scored three goals for Shepolopolo at the WAFCON earlier this year. Despite being ruled out of the NWSL season due to injury in August, Banda tallied eight goals so far, tied for fifth best in the league.

Kundananji's four goals and four assists, has made her a center piece for Bay FC.

"I am thrilled to announce to you my beautiful people that I have been nominated for the CAF Awards Player of the Year (Women). I am grateful for the recognition," said the Bay FC forward on Instagram.

Morocco have Ghizlane Chebbak, who finished as WAFCON top scorer with five goals, along with Sanaa Mssoudy.

Malawi have the dynamic duo of sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga. Although they did not compete at WAFCON, Temwa's form in the NWSL has been as phenomenal as it has been record-setting and phenomenal. In only her first year in the NWSL, the Malawian won the 2024 Golden Boot.

Her second year with the Kansas City Current has been no less record-breaking. Chawinga already has 15 goals for the season, the most in the league, and she is the first player to have back-to-back 15-goal seasons since Sam Kerr, between 2017 and 2019). Chawinga has also had a goal or an assist in more than half of the Current's games this year and scored against every team in the NWSL.

Rounding up the nominations is Ghana's captain Portia Boakye and Senegal's prolific forward Mama Diop.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie will be going for a historic hattrick of wins. But the Brighton and Hove Albion goalie will face stiff competition from South Africa's Andile Dlamini Botswana's Sedilame Boseja, and Algeria's Chloé N'Gaz, amongst others.

For the Coach of the Year award, Nigeria's Justin Madugu, who guided the Super Falcons to the 2024 African title, and South Africa's Desiree Ellis are the top contenders.

The CAF Awards ceremony will celebrate the players, coaches, and teams that made a significant impact during the period from January 6th to October 15th, 2025.

A panel of experts comprising members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, seasoned coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives carefully shortlisted 10 nominees in each category based on their performances across all competitions.

Women's Player of the Year

Portia Boakye (Ghana/Hapoel Petah Tikva)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi/OL Lyonnes)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi/Kansas City)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco/AS FAR)

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria/AFC Toronto)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria/Paris Saint-Germain)

Mama Diop (Senegal/RC Strasbourg)

Barbra Banda (Zambia/Orlando Pride)

Rachael Kundananji (Zambia/Bay FC)

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N'Gazi (Algeria/Olympique de Marseille)

Sedilame Boseja (Botswana/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fideline Ndoy (DRC/TP Mazembe)

Habiba Emad (Egypt/FC Masar)

Cynthia Konlan (Ghana/Swieqi United)

Fatoumata Karantao (Mali/USFAS Bamako)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco/AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Adji Ndiaye (Senegal/AS Bambey)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)