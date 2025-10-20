Harry Maguire scripts his own redemption arc in Man United's win over Liverpool: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

The score reads Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United. The time, 82:55. Amid an intense spell of Liverpool pressure, Manchester United have won a rare corner. As Bruno Fernandes runs over to take the kick, Harry Maguire ambles his way up the field. It's not really ambling, more of a fast jog, but Maguire is so massive, so heavy-set it feels like he moves in slow-motion, like the air has more resistance to it than the rest of the players.

*****

Late in 2022, amid a budget discussion in the Ghanaian Parliament, MP Isaac Adongo used an unusual analogy to explain how disastrous he thought Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's economic management was. "[Harry Maguire] became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents," he said to much laughter around him. "When you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them... In this country we also have an economic Maguire [Bawumia]."

With his form dipping and his Manchester United team lurching along in mediocrity, Maguire had become such an internet 'meme', that when a video of this emerged it went viral, the cackling glee of millions accompanying every share and retweet. It was a theme that surrounded everything Maguire did for a period when he was also stripped of United's captaincy -- he received bomb threats, was booed roundly by United fans in a pre-season tour of the United States, was booed by England fans.

For many he was the personification of how far United had fallen, a sign of just how poor a team they were, of how unambitious the England national team were. From fans to the media, to pundits, no one spared Maguire.

It didn't matter how well he had played for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's two full seasons (including the time when he'd played through injury to reinforce the team in a Europa League final). It didn't matter how instrumental he was to England's run to the 2018 World Cup semifinal or the 2020 Euros final... for most, he was the scapegoat. All his strengths -- aerial dominance, passing ability, organisational skill -- were ignored, for they simply couldn't see beyond his unaesthetic style of movement and at-times awkward style of defending.

A lesser man would have crumbled.

*****

The corner's taken short, Fernandes passing it to Bryan Mbuemo at the edge of the Liverpool box. The new United signing, and scorer of the opening goal, takes a shot but it ricochets off a block and right back towards Bruno. In the box, Maguire has hung around, as he always seems to...

*****

Maguire, though, kept his head up, smiled, and simply kept at it. Dropped from the starting XI, he worked to ensure he remained an option off the bench, before slowly forcing his way back under both Erik Ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

He never lashed out or spoke in social media riddles. The one time he did speak about it, it was after the bomb threats. "I'm big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve. There is a line where we are human beings, I do have a family."

He acknowledged the abuse and criticism, which his mother called "disgraceful" and then England manager Gareth Southgate called "ridiculous", but never let it get to him. At one point, Maguire said something that underlined just what he was made of, "It pretty much takes the pressure away from my teammates and puts it all on myself..."

"I'm my biggest critic," he said. "Although there are a lot of critics out there, I'm actually still my biggest. But every day I'm trying to improve."

Improve he did, and as much as his defending, his goalscoring started to dig United out of tight holes. Before the Liverpool game, his last five goals were a 89th minute equaliser vs Grimsby, a 121st minute winner vs Lyon, a 47th minute winner vs Ipswich, a 93rd minute winner vs Leicester, a 91st minute equaliser vs Porto.

Earlier last year, the Ghanaian MP Adongo issued a formal apology. Maguire's reaction? A tweet that said, "See you at Old Trafford soon."

"That humility has made my day, this brings closure," said Adongo in response.

MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon ���� - Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 22, 2023

*****

As the ball loops back to Fernandes, the United captain volleys it brilliantly back into the Liverpool box. On the shoulder of Ibrahima Konate, Maguire has casually walked into space waiting for the ball back. As it fizzes in, he leans forward, hops a little and thumps it into the far bottom corner. Calmly turning around, he breaks into a jog that transitions seamlessly into a long knee slide. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United.

*****

Led by his defending, that's how the score would stay. Man United had won at Anfield for the first time in a decade (last done back when Louis van Gaal was in charge) and their hero on the night was the man everyone had mocked, bullied, and cursed out.

Talking on his podcast on Sunday, Wayne Rooney said "I wouldn't have been able to deal with what he's been through; he was a meme, he was being laughed at in [Ghana's] Parliament. It was bullying. That's a strong human being."

For that strength of character, for scripting his own redemption arc, Harry Maguire takes our Moment of the Weekend.