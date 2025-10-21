Lakshya Sen in French Open first round; PKL, PVL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 21

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 21, 2025.

What's on today?

Prime Volleyball League: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers at 6:30 pm.

Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 12 resumes after Diwali: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas [7.30 PM], U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers [8.30 PM], Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants [9.30 PM].

Badminton: Lakshya Sen vs Nhat Nguyen at the BWF French Open Super 750 round 1 [4 PM estimated].

What happened yesterday?