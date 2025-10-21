Bryan Mbeumo embodies Ruben Amorim 'spirit' as Man United beat Liverpool... and can't resist Salah dig

Open Extended Reactions

Sir Alex Ferguson's fabled tenure as Manchester United head coach, overseeing the club's most recent era of glory between 1986 and 2013, often hinged on moments of inspiration that turned fixtures in his favour and ultimately led to the successes for which he will always be remembered.

From Mark Robins' infamous winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in January 1990 to Eric Cantona's return to thwart the Spice Boys in the final six years later; from Steve Bruce's pair of winning headers to clinch the inaugural Premier League title against Sheffield Wednesday in 1993 to Roy Keane's semifinal masterclass against Juventus in the Champions League in '99, these interventions transformed lynchpin moments in Ferguson's favour and enshrined his Old Trafford legacy for eternity.

These moments weren't just notable for the goals themselves, or even for the outcomes, but for how the actor in question embodied the values Ferguson so consistently sought to imbue into his United machine during those halcyon days; Cantona's leadership, Keane's tenacity, Bruce's unswerving determination to drag the Red Devils over the line.

How those values have been eroded over the last 13 years, as the non-negotiable standards that once went unspoken at Carrington became rare and forgotten birds, longed for, but too rarely captured as this proud old club lumbered towards mediocrity... or worse.

It's against this backdrop that Bryan Mbeumo's opener against Liverpool proved so unexpected, and potentially so decisive for the club's trajectory and prospects under Ruben Amorim, whose reign to this point has veered from comedy to tragedy on a seeming weekly basis.

"If you have the spirit, you can win any game," the Portuguese head coach said after the match, repeating a message that has increasingly become one of his mantras as he's sought to turn things around at the fallen giants of the English game.

Despite the ongoing failings on the field, Amorim's belief in the power of the collective's spirit, and confidence that United were going in the right direction, appeared as silver linings on an increasingly blackening cloud.

Mbeumo appeared to sum up that spirit with his second-minute actions for the opener as, challenging for a high ball, he found himself sandwiched between Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister, and promptly collapsed to the turf as the Netherlands centreback appeared to clear his lines.

The Cameroon international would have been forgiven had he remained on the ground, having appeared to receive some force on his back from Van Dijk as he leapt for the header. Perhaps there was a free kick in the offing from which United could seek to put pressure on the hosts' unconvincing backline.

Instead, as United regained control and spread the ball out to Amad Diallo wide on the right, Mbeumo leapt to his feet, leaving the clattered -- and clearly injured -- Mac Allister behind him as he tore towards the opposition box.

It was the kind of urgency and determination -- even in the little details -- that has been too absent from Amorim's United (and Erik ten Hag's before him) with Mbeumo alert to opportunity, sniffing out an opportunity as the visitors caught the reigning champions in a transitional moment.

His anticipation and energy was rewarded, with Mbeumo tearing in behind the lackadaisical Van Dijk, meeting Diallo's through ball, and firing a low right-footed finish beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili.

"It's a great reaction," United legend Wayne Rooney said on his BBC-produced podcast after the match. "He got up, seen the ball [had] gone out wide and he reacted and ran forward.

"It sometimes sounds simple, but that's such a big attribute to have," he added. "He just ran forward in a straight line and Van Dijk didn't. He switched off and it was a great pass."

Liverpool had spurned a litany of chances before Cody Gakpo's equaliser, but it was United to captured all three points when Harry Maguire headed home an excellent Bruno Fernandes cross six minutes from time to secure back-to-back Prem wins for the first time of Amorim's United career.

It was a perfect way for United to conclude their 100th trip to face Liverpool at Anfield, and the Portuguese head coach clearly has Mbeumo to thank for embodying Amorim's vision for the spirit and ethos he wants to underpin the Red Devils' renaissance.

"Amad played a great pass and [then] a lovely finish from [Mbeumo]," Rooney added. "He's been Man United's standout player all season, and he hasn't got his reward for his hard work and his sacrifice he's done for the team throughout the season.

"I thought it was a great goal, and I'll be honest, I was a bit sceptical when Man United signed him. I didn't know whether he had the ability to come play for Man United, but he's proved me wrong and I think he's been a great addition to the team. By far, [he's been] Man United's best player of the season."

The rest of Mbeumo's performance was characterised by selfless running, hard work and effective pressing to attempt to unsettle an already ruffled Liverpool defence, while he almost broke through later on only to be denied by a Mamardashvili tackle.

The ex-Brentford man attempted three shots during the course of the contest -- more than any other United player -- while no other player on the pitch registered more shots on target. Beyond his goal, he created one clear-cut opportunity, and along with fellow new signing Matheus Cunha, has brought technical quality, a goal threat, and a galvanising attitude to these beleaguered surroundings.

Amorim also will surely be delighted to see the brimming relationship emerging between Mbeumo and Diallo, with the Ivorian receiving special praise from the head coach after another strong performance operating as a wingback.

"Amad is doing so well in that position," the head coach said in his post-match press conference. "He's perfect for that position.

"He was upset today when I made a sub, but he was on a yellow card, it was a lot of man to man on the side, so it was just about that. If not, he would continue with the game because he is so important for us.

"He has struggle for a few weeks [following a family bereavement], but we are here for him and that's the most important thing."

There was another side of Mbeumo's 'spirit' that the forward also showcased during the contest, as he appeared to imitate Mohamed Salah's distinctive arms outstretched celebration after opening the scoring... a decision that went down predictably poorly with the Anfield faithful!

"It felt really good because obviously they were screaming and booing from the start and scoring in front of them and see that they was quiet, was quite good," Mbeumo told MUTV. "It was amazing, the atmosphere was crazy today from the start until the end."

While Salah, who once upon a time was a persistent menace to United, must now contemplate a fifth consecutive Liverpool performance without a goal, Mbeumo must now build on his decisive showing on Merseyside.

Can the Cameroon star play his part as Amorim's side look to ensure that their first Anfield win in a decade becomes a catalyst for a sustained return to the values... and the glories... of old?