After a 0-0 draw in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa's Stellenbosch FC will look to book their CAF Confederation Cup group stage spot on Sunday at Athlone Stadium, in the second preliminary round second leg against 15 de Agosto.

Stellies failed to secure an away goal, which could count against them, as away goals are the main tie-breaker in two-legged CAF Confederation Cup ties. Therefore, if 15 de Agosto score once, the hosts will have to score twice.

As one of the toughest defences to break down, Stellies will be looking to ensure the game goes according to plan and none of this needs to factor into the equation.

Immediately upon landing back in Cape Town earlier this week, Stellies had to prepare for the PSL fixture against Golden Arrows on Wednesday (Oct. 22). Fatigue is a concern for a squad affected by key departures over the transfer window, such as Fawaaz Basadien to Mamelodi Sundowns and Sihle Nduli to Orlando Pirates.

In terms of fixture congestion, Stellies are rivalled only by Sundowns and Pirates. Travelling from the Western Cape means they rack up more air miles than their competitors for away fixtures, while they now have to temporarily play home games at Athlone Stadium and DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Stellebosch coach Steve Barker emphasised the need for the Maroons to put their chances away after the first leg, per the Stellenbosch FC official website: "We were the better team, but unfortunately, we weren't able to convert one or two of the chances that we created.

"But, the players have done well to come out of these conditions having not conceded.

"We're prepared and ready to take the tie back home now and hopefully get the job done to get through to the group stage."

South Africa international striker Ashley Cupido leads the line for Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch FC/Instagram (@stellenbosch_fc)

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, October 26 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Athlone Stadium, Cape Town

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be broadcasted on SuperSport's DSTV channel 199.

Team news:

Oscarine Masuluke was injured in the Carling Knockout Cup clash with Kaizer Chiefs and it remains to be seen if he is fully fit for this fixture. There are few absentees for Stellenbosch, though they are likely to rotate their players carefully due to a heavy schedule.

Expected lineups

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Athenkosi Mcaba | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Genino Palace | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Sanele Barns | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus

ST Ashley Cupido

15 de Agosto

GK Beká Elebiyó

LB Enrique Nkisogo | CB Soumaila Kouyaté | CB Verseau Lignongo | RB Miguel Ángel Mayé

CM Maxime Ndongo | CM Ramón Boho | CM Alejandro Nsue

LW Gahie Nathan | ST Pedro José Obiang | RW Juan Carlos Muendji Mbulito

Stats

In their last five CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, Stellenbosch have scored one goal and conceded one. Three matches have ended in 0-0 draws, while Stellies beat Egyptian giants Zamalek 1-0 away and lost 1-0 away to Tanzania's Simba SC.