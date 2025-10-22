Once again, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the standout African offensive player in week 7 of the NFL season, making history for the Seattle Seahawks in the process.
Meanwhile, it was another solid week for African defensive players, with Nate Landman once again starring among the pick of the bunch for the Los Angeles Rams.
Elsewhere, a trio of African players had a significant contribution to a Philadelphia Eagles win, with several African rookies across the league having standout displays in another week of many firsts.
African Player of the Week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba, of Sierra Leonean descent, became the first player in Seattle Seahawks history to record at least 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in three straight games.
He made eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter in a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans. The Seahawks are now 5-2 for the season and Smith-Njigba squarely in the MVP race.
With six first downs for the third straight week, he continues to establish himself as the centrepiece of the Seahawks offense. Smith-Njigba's touchdown came right at the end of the first quarter off a catch for 11 yards and the Seahawks went into the break 14-0 up as a result, never looking back from there despite the Texans' best efforts.
It was an important win at Lumen field for a team that has fared better on the road (3-0) than at home (2-2) generally this season. Once again, the 23-year-old wide receiver whose Sierra Leonean blood comes through his paternal grandfather was a key component of the offense led by Sam Darnold.
African Moment of the Week: Nate Landman
Having set the Los Angeles' Rams total tackles record in week 6 with 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, Zimbabwe-born Landman got off the mark in terms of sacks in week 7 with 1.5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Once again, the Rams ended up on the winning side - taking the game 35-7 to go 5-2 for the season.
Landman shared a sack with Byron Young in the third quarter with the game all but out of reach at 21-0. However, it was his earlier sack on Trevor Lawrence in the early stages of the second quarter - his first for the Rams since joining from the Atlanta Falcons - which won him Moment of the Week.
The Jaguars had been 14-0 down after the first quarter and hoping to make a comeback in the second. However, the Rams defense - with Landman as a core component - pummelled Lawrence with hits from the get-go.
Linebacker Landman's superb positioning paid off at a moment when the Jaguars were finally beginning to gain a bit of momentum halfway down the field. Lawrence escaped the rush on first down only to be stopped in his tracks by a huge Landman tackle to send him back three yards.
The Jaguars never recovered as the Rams joined the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on 5-2 in the NFC West with a convincing win at Wembley Stadium.
Honorable mentions
There was no game in week 7 with a bigger African influence than the Philadelphia Eagles' 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Josh Uche, Moro Ojomo (both players with links to Nigeria who got sacks) and Andrew Mukuba (a Zimbabwean rookie who got an interception) all had important plays.
Liberia's Sam Okuayinonu got a sack for the San Francisco 49ers in their 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. YaYa Diaby - of Guinean heritage - got one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 24-9 defeat to the Detroit Lions, an opponent against whom he has a history of standout performances.
Donovan Ezeiruaku - a rookie defensive end of Nigerian descent - got his first career sack in the Dallas Cowboys' 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.
Meanwhile, his compatriot, Kingsley Enagbare got half a sack for the Green Bay Packers in their 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Cameroonian-American running back Kyle Monangai got his first ever touchdown in the NFL for the Chicago Bears in their 26-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Chimere Dike - of Nigerian descent - got one for the Tennessee Titans, but in a 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Africa-born Player Watch
Four players in particular stood out among those born on the continent this week.
Landman, who is from Harare, is becoming a fan favourite at the Rams, where he has consistently been in his best form after showing patches of it at the Falcons.
Another player from Harare - Mukuba, who also has ties to another African country due to the fact his family is from DR Congo - made a crucial interception to keep the Philadelphia Eagles in the driving seat against the Vikings.
Ojomo, born in Lagos, crept through the heart of the Vikings defense to pick up an important fourth quarter sack for the Eagles in the same game.
Okuayinonu - born in Monrovia, Liberia, had a crucial moment for the 49ers with his sack in a win which saw them bounce back from defeat to the Buccaneers.