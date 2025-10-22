Rich Eisen debates whether the Seahawks or Rams are the most complete team in the NFC West. (2:16)

Once again, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the standout African offensive player in week 7 of the NFL season, making history for the Seattle Seahawks in the process.

Meanwhile, it was another solid week for African defensive players, with Nate Landman once again starring among the pick of the bunch for the Los Angeles Rams.

Elsewhere, a trio of African players had a significant contribution to a Philadelphia Eagles win, with several African rookies across the league having standout displays in another week of many firsts.

African Player of the Week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba, of Sierra Leonean descent, became the first player in Seattle Seahawks history to record at least 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in three straight games.

He made eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter in a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans. The Seahawks are now 5-2 for the season and Smith-Njigba squarely in the MVP race.

With six first downs for the third straight week, he continues to establish himself as the centrepiece of the Seahawks offense. Smith-Njigba's touchdown came right at the end of the first quarter off a catch for 11 yards and the Seahawks went into the break 14-0 up as a result, never looking back from there despite the Texans' best efforts.

It was an important win at Lumen field for a team that has fared better on the road (3-0) than at home (2-2) generally this season. Once again, the 23-year-old wide receiver whose Sierra Leonean blood comes through his paternal grandfather was a key component of the offense led by Sam Darnold.

Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown and ran for 100+ yards in three consecutive NFL games, a new franchise record. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Nate Landman

Having set the Los Angeles' Rams total tackles record in week 6 with 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, Zimbabwe-born Landman got off the mark in terms of sacks in week 7 with 1.5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once again, the Rams ended up on the winning side - taking the game 35-7 to go 5-2 for the season.

Landman shared a sack with Byron Young in the third quarter with the game all but out of reach at 21-0. However, it was his earlier sack on Trevor Lawrence in the early stages of the second quarter - his first for the Rams since joining from the Atlanta Falcons - which won him Moment of the Week.

The Jaguars had been 14-0 down after the first quarter and hoping to make a comeback in the second. However, the Rams defense - with Landman as a core component - pummelled Lawrence with hits from the get-go.

Linebacker Landman's superb positioning paid off at a moment when the Jaguars were finally beginning to gain a bit of momentum halfway down the field. Lawrence escaped the rush on first down only to be stopped in his tracks by a huge Landman tackle to send him back three yards.

The Jaguars never recovered as the Rams joined the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on 5-2 in the NFC West with a convincing win at Wembley Stadium.