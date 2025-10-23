PKL 12 league stage concludes; Unnati Hooda in French Open second round: Indian Sports LIVE, October 23

Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 23, 2025.

What's on today?

Prime Volleyball League: We have a rest day before the semifinals tomorrow.

Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 12's league stage concludes with Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants [7.30 PM], UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba [8.30 PM], Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers [9.30 PM], as the battle for top four and the final playoff spot goes down to the last day. (JioHotstar)

Badminton: Unnati Hooda headlines Indian interest in the French Open second round.

What happened yesterday?