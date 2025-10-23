Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to consolidate their status as the most comfortably placed South African club in CAF competitions when they host Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Sundowns picked up a 5-1 win in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round clash in Abeokuta, Nigeria, which was a drubbing for one of Nigeria's more established NPFL sides.

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile and Miguel Reisinho sent Sundowns into half-time 3-0 up. Arthur Sales (an actual Brazilian!) then made it 4-0, before Samson Olasupo pulled one back for the hosts. Sundowns were not yet done, however, and Katlego 'Tsiki' Ntsabeleng completed the rout with his first goal for the club.

It was an encouraging win for Miguel Cardoso, as three of the reinforcements the club brought in to bolster the squad late in the recent transfer window were involved in goals. Reisinho and loan signing Ntsabeleng both got on the scoresheet for the first time, while Nuno Santos picked up an assist.

It was also encouraging for Sundowns fans to see Matthews on the scoresheet after a run of inconsistent form in front of goal and Shalulile - who was linked with a move away from the club at the start of the recent transfer window but decided to stay put - netting too.

Given that they picked up five away goals and away goals are the primary tiebreaker in two-legged CAF Champions League ties, it will be near impossible for Nigerian champions Remo Stars to upset last season's runners-up on their quest to return to the group stage even with a miraculous performance.

After a relatively sluggish start to the season for Sundowns, this is an important fixture for them despite their huge aggregate lead. In front of their home fans, a convincing performance would be a significant statement.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, October 26 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be aired live on SuperSport

Arthur Sales scored for Mamelodi Sundowns against Remo Stars in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Team news:

Thapelo Morena missed the first leg for Mamelodi Sundowns after picking up an injury on international duty for Bafana Bafana and his fitness for the second leg remains to be seen. The same applies to Iqraam Rayners, who withdrew from the Bafana squad due to medical reasons. Themba Zwane is another notable long-term injury absentee.

However, so impressive is Sundowns' depth that they can afford to play Thapelo Maseko - a Bafana Bafana international who scored for them in a 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win over Namibia in January 2024 - in their reserves.

Masandawana will hope to reap the benefits of extra time off after their midweek top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash with Sekhukhune United was postponed.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Divine Lunga | CB Grant Kekana | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena CM | Miguel Reisinho

LW Nuno Santos | ST Peter Shalulile | RW Arthur Sales

Remo Stars

GK Serge Obassa

LB Chigozie Chilekwu | CB Leonard Ngenge | CB Chukwuebuka Anthony Okafor | RB Ibrahim Abubakar

CM Olamilekan Adedayo | CM Chaka Coulibaly | CM Sodiq Oshidero

AM Alex Oyowah

ST Samson Olasupo | ST Adama Goita

Stats

If Sundowns qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage, it will be the 11th season in a row in which they have at least made it that far. Meanwhile, the last time they failed to reach the quarter-finals at the very least was 2017-18.

Since their 2016 CAF Champions League-winning season, Sundowns have only lost a knockout tie to one fellow Sub-Saharan African side: namely Angola's Petro de Luanda (3-2 on aggregate in 2021-22).