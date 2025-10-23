PSV light up UCL with pursuit of perfection in chaos: Moment of the Week

Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes you just see a goal that makes you go wow. Even when you don't have any context for it, even if you have no appreciation of who's on the pitch, you just watch it and remember why you like this sport so much.

On Tuesday, Couhaib Driouech scored one of those goals to take our Moment of the UEFA Champions League mid-week.

The context itself is stunning -- Driouech's goal was his club PSV Eindhoven's sixth against the reigning champions of Italy, Napoli. PSV had come from a goal down to make it 6-2, even if that had been done against a 10-man Napoli for the last 15 odd minutes of the match. It also so happened to be their first win in three Champions League matches this season.

The scorer makes it even more fascinating -- Driouech isn't a prolific goalscorer in the least. He's got four in 29 matches for PSV and before that had 14 in 96 for Excelsior. Not a regular starter for Peter Bosz, he was subbed on in the 85th minute against Napoli and got an assist just before he scored this goal.

But even if you knew none of that, this goal would have made you swoon. It had everything you want in a team goal.

In the first phase, it started up slowly -- in PSV's half when Armando Obispo passed it out wide to fellow substitute Sergino Dest -- that's the centre-back passing it out wide to the left back and it would have been safe to assume they'd just keep the ball for a bit. After all they were leading 5-2 in the 89th minute and now would be a perfect time to elicit some 'Oles' from the crowd with a bunch of safe passes.

Under Bosz, though, PSV don't do safe passing. As the ball came to him, Dest immediately moved it forward up the left flank to Driouech. And there began phase II, which was all about one-touch, don't-overthink, incessant-movement-inspired passing. For then, the forward amped it up with just a touch.

Instead of collecting the ball and squaring up a beleaguered Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Driouech swept it forward to Ricardo Pepi. The striker, under intense pressure from Juan Jesus and Andre-Frank Anguissa, took it on the half-turn but as he swung around to control, he would have lost the ball if it hadn't been for Joey Veerman stepping up to nip in ahead of Jesus and poke it wide to the advancing Dest. The defender immediately pushed it forward to Paul Wanner - who had to stretch to tap it back to Pepi. The ball slightly behind the arc of his run, Pepi did superbly to adjust his feet and stab it forward with urgency - where into the Jesus-shaped space ran Driouech.

Couhaib Driouech celebrates scoring PSV's sixth goal against Napoli. Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Five seconds after he got the pass from Dest, he had got it back from Pepi. Those five seconds had been exhilarating; PSV had sought perfection in the chaos of high-speed passing and found it in the pursuit.

With phase I and phase II executed as well as they were, what the move need was a banger of a phase III to make it truly memorable. And Driouech provided just that with a finish for the ages -- a touch to make sure Di Lorenzo wasn't getting in the same postal code, a look up to see big Vanja Milinkovic-Savic standing off his line, and Driouech unleashed an absolute rocket that thundered into the near top corner.

6-2, the Philips Stadium making a level of noise that ought to only be measured on the Richter scale, but all of that paled in the moment as the Champions League was lit up by one of the great team goals from PSV and Couhaib Driouech.