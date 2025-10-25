PKL 12 playoffs, Super Cup 2025 begin: Indian Sports LIVE, October 25

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 25, 2025.

What's on today?

Pro Kabaddi League: The PKL 12 playoffs begin in Delhi, with Play-in 1 between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers and Play-in 2 between U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

Football : The Super Cup 2025 kicks off in Goa with East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC at 4:30 PM and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM

Asian Youth Games continue in Bahrain

Wrestling: The U23 World Wrestling Championships are underway in Serbia

What happened yesterday?