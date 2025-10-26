PVL 2025 final; PKL 12 playoffs, Super Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, October 26

Open Extended Reactions

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 26, 2025.

What's on today?

Volleyball: Mumbai Meteors will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League final.

Pro Kabaddi League: The PKL 12 playoffs continue in Delhi, where Eliminator 1 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates at 8 PM followed by the Mini-Qualifier between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans at 9 PM.

Football : The Super Cup 2025 will see NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi at 4:30 PM, followed by FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM

Wrestling : The U23 World Wrestling Championships are underway in Serbia

Badminton : The Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships finals will feature Indians prominently.

The Youth Asian Games continue in Bahrain

What happened yesterday?